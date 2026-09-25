Max Verstappen Leads Final Practice At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the third and final practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Red Bull Racing driver completed the session at the Baku City Circuit in 1:43.922, finishing fastest ahead of qualifying.

Mercedes driver George Russell was second in 1:44.021, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton took third with a time of 1:44.033. Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top five.

Russell had posted the fastest times in both the first and second practice sessions.

The final practice session was also marked by an incident, with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll forced to stop his car after touching the barrier at Turn 1.

The drivers have now completed all three practice sessions ahead of qualifying. The qualifying session is scheduled to begin at 16:00 today.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit on September 26