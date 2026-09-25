Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kendall Medford

Kendall Medford


2026-09-25 09:09:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Scholar at the Africana Research Center, Penn State
Profile Articles

Kendall Medford (Ph.D. Tulane University) is a Postdoctoral Scholar in the Africana Research Center (ARC) at Pennsylvania State University. She is a linguistic anthropologist and creolist whose research examines language change as it relates to geographic mobility, diaspora, and race. Her writings have appeared in the Journal of Linguistic Anthropology, Journal of Language Contact, NACLA, and in several edited volumes. She has lived, worked, and conducted field research in the Caribbean for nearly a decade.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Scholar, Penn State
Education
  • 2026 Tulane University, Linguistics

The Conversation

MENAFN25092026000199003603ID1111715849



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search