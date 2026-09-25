Kendall Medford
- Postdoctoral Scholar at the Africana Research Center, Penn State
Kendall Medford (Ph.D. Tulane University) is a Postdoctoral Scholar in the Africana Research Center (ARC) at Pennsylvania State University. She is a linguistic anthropologist and creolist whose research examines language change as it relates to geographic mobility, diaspora, and race. Her writings have appeared in the Journal of Linguistic Anthropology, Journal of Language Contact, NACLA, and in several edited volumes. She has lived, worked, and conducted field research in the Caribbean for nearly a decade.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Scholar, Penn State
- 2026 Tulane University, Linguistics
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