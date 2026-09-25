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Cara Giovanetti

Cara Giovanetti


2026-09-25 09:09:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Researcher in Physics, University of California, Berkeley
Profile Articles No information Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral scholar in Physics, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
  • –present Postdoctoral scholar in Physics, UC Berkeley
  • 2020–2025 PhD in Physics, New York University
Education
  • 2020 Princeton University, Physics

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The Conversation

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