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Cara Giovanetti
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Postdoctoral Researcher in Physics, University of California, Berkeley
- –present Postdoctoral scholar in Physics, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory –present Postdoctoral scholar in Physics, UC Berkeley 2020–2025 PhD in Physics, New York University
- 2020 Princeton University, Physics
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