EPIC Bhd And Timor Gap Ink MOU To Support Oil And Gas Infrastructure Development In Timor-Leste

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

DILI, Sept 25 (NNN) -- Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (EPIC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Timor Gás & Petróleo, E.P. (TIMOR GAP), to explore potential collaboration in the development of the Suai Supply Base (SSB), a primary logistics and marine supply base supporting offshore oil and gas operations in the Timor Sea.

EPIC is a Terengganu government-linked company under the Terengganu Inc Group, while TIMOR GAP is Timor-Leste's national oil and gas company.

The MoU, signed in Dili, Timor-Leste, provides a framework for EPIC and TIMOR GAP to work together towards the development of SSB, with EPIC contributing its technical and operational expertise.

It also provides for potential collaboration in other related areas, with a focus on knowledge and expertise exchange, as well as identifying opportunities for future growth.

At the signing ceremony, EPIC was represented by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ts Muhtar Suhaili, and Supply and Support Base Senior General Manager Syed Abdullah Syed Omar.

TIMOR GAP, on the other hand, was represented by its President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Rui Soares, and Infrastructure Development Vice-President, Alexandre Cristovão.

Witnessing the signing were Timor-Leste Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Francisco da Costa Monteiro; Weststar-GAP Aviation LDA Chief Executive Officer Datuk Anuar Noordin; Terengganu Inc President and Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed; and EPIC Director Datuk Nara Setia.

Muhtar said the potential collaboration reflected EPIC's capabilities as a Malaysian oil and gas solutions provider with the ability to extend its expertise and experience to international markets.

“This potential collaboration marks another important chapter for EPIC as we expand our international presence.

“It aligns with our growth strategy and provides an opportunity to contribute to the development of the economies and industry capabilities of both Malaysia and Timor-Leste,” he said in a statement to Bernama on Friday.

Similar to the Kemaman Supply Base (KSB) operated by Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman Sdn Bhd (PBKSB), a subsidiary of EPIC, SSB is intended to serve as a logistics base and service centre for the petroleum industry in Timor-Leste, supporting oil and gas activities both onshore and offshore.

The facility is expected to provide a range of infrastructure and services, including fabrication facilities, open yards, mini-shore bases, warehouses and human resources to support industry activities.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise as an integrated oil and gas solutions provider across the upstream and downstream value chains, together with our experience across multiple business clusters, including oil and gas supply and support base operations, port management, marine services and renewable energy.

“It aligns with our growth strategy and provides an opportunity to contribute to the development of the economies and industry capabilities of both Malaysia and Timor-Leste,” he said in a statement to Bernama on Friday.

“This is to support the Government of Timor-Leste's efforts in developing the country's oil and gas infrastructure and strengthening its capacity for onshore and offshore operations,” he added.

Following the execution of the MoU, EPIC and TIMOR GAP will explore opportunities to strengthen their partnership through expertise exchange and potential strategic investments, creating a platform for both parties to pursue mutually beneficial business opportunities and support the development of the oil and gas industry in Timor-Leste.

Incorporated on Jan 17, 1981, EPIC operates as an integrated oil and gas solutions provider across both the upstream and downstream value chains.

Its core business lies in providing base services tailored to the offshore oil and gas industry.

Additionally, the Group offers port management services, marine engineering and services, as well as engineering and maintenance services.

EPIC is also a key player in the renewable energy and green technology sectors, contributing to Malaysia's transition towards a greener energy mix and supporting the nation's efforts to build a low-carbon and resource-efficient economy.

--NNN



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