MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cleantek Industries Inc. to Present at the Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

September 25, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Smallcap Discoveries

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK), a leading provider of patented technology solutions that enhance operational performance and reduce costs in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at the Parq Hotel & Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Riley Taggart, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the Company's business, recent operational and financial milestones, growth strategy and outlook. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference brings together high-quality Canadian public companies and long-term investors in a curated environment focused on meaningful dialogue and lasting relationships. With an emphasis on commercial-stage businesses across sectors including technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services, the conference is designed to strengthen Canada's public venture ecosystem by fostering long-term investor relationships, supporting capital formation and showcasing innovative Canadian companies.

Investors interested in meeting with Cleantek Industries Inc. during the conference are encouraged to contact Smallcap Discoveries to arrange a one-on-one meeting.

Investor registration remains open. Additional information, the conference agenda and registration details are available here.

About Smallcap Discoveries

Smallcap Discoveries is one of Canada's leading independent small-cap investment communities, dedicated to identifying high-quality, under-followed public companies with long-term growth potential. Through independent research, educational content, premium membership services and its annual investor conference, Smallcap Discoveries connects growth-focused investors with emerging Canadian businesses and supports the continued development of Canada's public small-cap market.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is an energy technology company providing specialized, fully integrated wastewater treatment and disposal equipment, alongside turnkey lighting rental solutions. Leveraging patented technologies and deep industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America and international markets.

For additional information, please contact:

Riley Taggart

Chief Executive Officer

403-567-8700

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Source: Smallcap Discoveries