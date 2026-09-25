(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund Announces Reduction of Management Fee September 25, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Oak Hill Asset Management Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Oak Hill NexPoint Global Merger Arbitrage Fund (the " Fund ") announced today that Oak Hill Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager") of the Fund has approved the reduction of the management fees for each series of the Fund by 0.25% effective October 1, 2026. A summary of the change is below:

Series Previous Management Fee New Management Fee Series A (Hedged) 2.00% 1.75% Series A ($USD) 2.00% 1.75% Series F (Hedged) 1.00% 0.75% Series F ($USD) 1.00% 0.75% Series X 0.75% 0.50%

The Manager has determined that the change is in the best interests of the Fund's Unitholders.

About Oak Hill Asset Management

Oak Hill is one of Canada's leading providers of diversified alternative investment fund solutions, partnering with institutional quality global asset managers and focusing on alternative strategies for Canadian investors. Oak Hill's leadership team has decades of experience in the alternatives space.

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Fund's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information includes statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and other similar expressions or negative versions thereof. In particular, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future redemptions and their impact on liquidity, future exits from the Fund's private investments and the daily determination of NAV. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Fund's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Fund assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Muneeb Ahsan, Chief Compliance Officer, by telephone at 647-479-5807 or by email at ....







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Source: Oak Hill Asset Management Inc.