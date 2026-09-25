New Crypto: Remittix Confirms Its Official Token Launch Date As Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $6,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed that RTX is scheduled to launch on 24 November 2026 after the PayFi project passed $32 million in presale contributions. The announcement establishes a defined timetable for the next phase of the Remittix ecosystem, which combines crypto-to-bank payments, perpetual-futures trading, mobile wallet access and planned earning tools.









The milestone follows participation from more than 40,000 contributors, according to the project. RTX remains available at $0.21, while $0.46 is the announced price for the final presale stage. The sale has a stated hard cap of $36 million.

Remittix Moves From Presale Development to a Dated Launch

Remittix is developing PayFi infrastructure intended to let users send cryptocurrency that recipients receive as fiat through supported bank accounts. The project plans to support settlement across more than 30 fiat currencies, positioning the network for remittances, contractor payments and commercial transfers.

The wider ecosystem includes Remittix Markets, a live perpetual-futures platform offering hundreds of trading pairs. The project reports that Markets has processed more than $50 million in volume. Its iOS wallet is also live and has surpassed 10,000 reported downloads, while Android support is planned.

Remittix Earn is in final testing and is expected to offer advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets. A planned wallet rebuild is intended to connect PayFi, Markets, Earn and RTX in one user experience.

The scheduled launch date gives users a fixed point for monitoring remaining product announcements, token-distribution information and market-access updates. Remittix has stated that the precise launch time will be communicated through its official channels on launch day.

Ethereum Outlook Provides a Broader Market Context

Ethereum was trading near $2,726 at the time of writing after breaking above a recent resistance area around $2,662. Current technical analysis has identified nearer targets around $3,050 and, in a stronger continuation scenario, the $3,395–$3,445 range.

The $6,000 Ethereum price prediction referenced in the headline represents a substantially more bullish, longer-range scenario rather than a current consensus target. Reaching that level would require sustained institutional inflows, stronger on-chain activity and favourable market conditions.

For Remittix, Ethereum's recovery is relevant because improving large-cap liquidity can increase attention on smaller projects with approaching launches. RTX offers a different form of exposure: an earlier-stage token linked to payments and consumer financial tools rather than a mature smart-contract settlement network.

Final Presale Phase Begins

With the launch schedule confirmed, Remittix is entering the final phase before public market pricing begins. The project's current $0.21 token price should not be confused with the announced $0.46 final-stage price.

Additional information is available through the official Remittix channels:

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About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi-focused digital-asset project developing crypto-to-bank settlement, perpetual-futures trading, mobile wallet services and planned earning products. The project is preparing RTX for its scheduled 24 November 2026 launch.

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