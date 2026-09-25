Seneca Polytechnic's Health And Wellness Centre Wins Multiple Awards In International Design Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seneca sweeps four Gold Awards at recent Grands Prix du Design competition

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite still being under construction, the Health and Wellness Centre at Seneca Polytechnic continues to draw major acclaim in the design world recently winning gold in all four categories in which it was nominated.

Designed by DIALOG in association with Two Row Architect, the multi-use building earned four Gold Awards at the 19th edition of Grands Prix du Design, a global competition that celebrates design excellence in spaces, products, landscapes and brands.

Set to open in 2028, the design – a living expression of truth and recreation, inclusivity and sustainability – won in these categories:



Architecture, Institutional, Civic & Education Building: Higher Education & Research Building

Architecture, Sports, Leisure & Wellness Building: Sports & Recreation Center

Interior Design, Education, Civic & Health: Education, College/CEGEP & University Interior Design, Culture, Community, Sport & Wellness: Sport & Leisure, Sports & Recreation Center

The competition receives entries from more than 35 countries, with winners selected by an international jury of leading experts.

"We are delighted that our holistic approach to well-being continues to captivate the design industry around the world," said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. "Our terrific partners, DIALOG and Two Row, have created a space that truly addresses the four quadrants of well-being – emotional, mental, physical and spiritual – and a building that will serve as an iconic landmark in our community."

"This recognition is an affirmation of what is possible when design puts people and place first,” said Craig Applegath, Architect and Founding Partner, DIALOG.“It belongs to everyone whose collaboration shaped the Health and Wellness Centre: Seneca's leaders and community, our partners at Two Row Architect and every collaborator who helped make this shared vision a built reality. But the real measure of this space will be the students and staff who gather, heal and thrive every day in a space that achieves net-zero performance and whose design is rooted in the community it was built to serve.”

“We're incredibly proud to see the Seneca Health and Wellness Centre recognized with four Gold Awards at the Grands Prix du Design," said Erik Skouris, Studio Director and Architect, Two Row Architect. "The project reflects an approach to wellness that recognizes the important relationship between community, culture, and place - principles that are deeply rooted in Indigenous ways of understanding health and wellbeing. This recognition speaks to the strength of Seneca's vision and the collaborative work between Seneca, DIALOG, Two Row Architect, and the larger team, to create a place that is welcoming and meaningful to its community.”

This is just the latest recognition for the Health and Wellness Centre, which was previously honoured with a first place award at the Global Architecture & Design Awards, a bronze designation at the 2025 International Design Awards and an honourable mention in the 2025 Architecture MasterPrize.

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

...

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at