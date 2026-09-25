INVO Fertility To Participate In The Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) ("INVO Fertility" or the "Company"), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on September 29-30, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference website at or directly at . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology ("ART") care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies. Our acquisition strategy focuses on U.S.-based, profitable fertility clinics. Our clinics offer a variety of fertility services including in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure enabled by INVOcell. We have four operational fertility clinics in the United States. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. For more information, please visit invofertility.com.

For more information, please contact:

INVO Fertility, Inc.

Steve Shum, CEO

978-878-9505

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Investor Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Robert Blum

602-889-9700

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