Ollobot Concludes IFA 2026 With New Recognition For Its AI Companion Olloni SS1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During its first European appearance, OlloBot showcased OlloNi SS1, received IFA Innovation Awards recognition, and shared its vision for emotionally responsive AI companionship at home.

BERLIN, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OlloBot concluded its first European appearance at IFA 2026, held in Berlin from September 4–8, where it showcased its AI companion robot OlloNi SS1. According to IFA's official post-show figures, the event welcomed approximately 240,000 visitors from 155 countries and more than 2,000 exhibitors.









As AI, robotics and smart-home technologies became more integrated into everyday routines across the exhibition, OlloBot presented a vision for home robots built around companionship rather than commands alone. OlloNi SS1 is designed to develop through continued interaction and support a stronger sense of connection among household members.

From automation to emotional interaction









One of the broader shifts visible at IFA 2026 was the movement from command-based AI toward technology that can respond more naturally to people and their surroundings.

Earlier generations of home robots often depended on predefined voice commands and a limited set of functions. While these products could perform specific tasks, the interaction was often short-lived and difficult to sustain once the initial novelty faded. The emerging AI companion category is placing greater emphasis on proactive interaction, emotional responsiveness and long-term personalization.

OlloNi SS1 combines multimodal perception with embodied interaction. Its proprietary EmpathCore emotional intelligence engine and Affinilog interaction system are designed to recognize cues such as voice tone, facial expressions and behavioral patterns. Based on the context it perceives, the companion can initiate interactions instead of always waiting for a command.

Through repeated interactions, OlloNi SS1 is designed to learn household members' communication styles, routines and preferences, making its responses increasingly personalized. OlloBot sees potential uses for older adults who may prefer a simpler way to engage with technology, families seeking a stronger sense of presence across distance, and people who value responsive interaction at home.

OlloNi SS1 receives recognition at IFA 2026









During the exhibition, OlloNi SS1 was named an Honoree in the Best in Home Entertainment category of the IFA Innovation Awards 2026.

The official recognition placed OlloNi SS1 alongside products selected for their contributions to the future of consumer and home technology. It also reflected growing industry interest in AI companions that focus not only on functionality, but also on emotional interaction and long-term relationships between people and technology.

OlloBot was also featured in IFA's“Robots on the Runway” program, appearing alongside a range of international robotics brands and technologies. While many robots at the show focused on humanoid movement, household automation or physical tasks, OlloNi SS1 stood out through its non-humanoid form and its focus on companionship, personality and emotional expression.

At its“Touch. Feel. Bond.” exhibition space, visitors were able to interact directly with OlloNi SS1 and experience how voice, touch, movement and visual expression contribute to its personality. The display offered a practical demonstration of OlloBot's belief that future home robots will be evaluated not only by what they can do, but also by how naturally people can build relationships with them.

Designed to communicate beyond voice commands









OlloNi SS1 features a proprietary 2+1 multi-screen design: two circular eye displays convey expressions, while a central screen presents information and supports interaction. Screen-based expressions and physical behavior help communicate its state without relying entirely on speech.

The companion is designed to recognize multiple household members, including pets, and learn their interaction patterns. OlloBot describes it as an AI life form that grows with its users, with each unit developing a distinct personality through shared experiences rather than following an identical, fixed pattern.

OlloNi SS1 also functions as a family communication hub. Remote viewing and two-way voice and video communication let family members connect through a companion that can move with activity in the room. This mobile format is designed to make remote participation feel more natural than a stationary video call, particularly for families separated by work, travel or distance.

With permission, the device can capture selected family moments and organize them into AI-generated video summaries. Its removable Memory Heart Module is designed to retain personalized memories and interaction data, so a family can keep the companion's developed personality if the main device is replaced.

Privacy and user control

OlloNi SS1 uses sensors for temperature, humidity and lighting to support context-aware interactions and reminders. Camera-based features, including the capture of family moments, require permission. A physical cover for its 4K camera and support for local encrypted processing give users more direct control over access to visual information.

For OlloBot, these controls are part of developing a home companion that can respond to its surroundings within boundaries users understand and manage.

Looking ahead

Following its appearances at CES 2026 in Las Vegas and IFA 2026 in Berlin, OlloBot plans to continue developing family-oriented AI companions. Through embodied AI, visual expression, long-term personalization and family communication, it aims to bring more warmth, presence and connection into everyday home life.

About OlloBot

OlloBot is an AI companion robot brand developed by Ollobot Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company and part of BizConf Technology Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300578).

The company focuses on embodied intelligence and family-oriented AI companion robots designed to support more natural interaction, emotional presence and connection in modern homes. Through its Cyber Pet concept, OlloBot aims to explore how AI and robotics can become a more meaningful and approachable part of everyday family life.

For more information, visit ollobot.co.

CONTACT: Joey Zeng...