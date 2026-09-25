Pennsylvania Families Weighing Disability Support Services: What To Know Before Choosing A Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Choosing a disability support provider is an important decision for individuals and families. The right services can support daily routines, employment goals, community activities, skill development, living arrangements, and long-term planning.

Uniontown, PA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For families in Pennsylvania, choosing a provider should involve more than reviewing a list of available programs. Consider whether services match the individual's needs, how the provider approaches person-centered planning, how staff are trained, what opportunities exist for community participation, and how clearly the provider communicates with individuals and their support networks.

At the Arc of Fayette County, we believe the selection process should begin with one question: What does the individual want their life to look like?



What Should Families Look for in a Disability Support Provider?



When comparing disability support providers, families should look at several factors together:





Whether available services fit the individual's needs and goals

How the individual participates in planning and decision-making

Applicable provider qualifications and licensing

Staff training and professional development

Opportunities for independence and community involvement

Communication with individuals, families, and support teams How clearly the provider explains eligibility, services, and next steps



Pennsylvania also gives individuals and families options to compare providers and review information about licensed human service programs. Supports Coordinators can play an important role in helping individuals identify services and evaluate available providers.

A provider may offer many programs, but the most important question is how those services fit the person receiving them.



Start With the Individual's Goals



Before comparing agencies or programs, families can benefit from identifying what matters most to the individual.

What does a good day look like for them? Are they interested in employment? Do they want to develop independent living skills? Are they looking for more opportunities to participate in their community? Do they need assistance at home or in a residential setting?

Personal routines, relationships, interests, communication preferences, and future goals should all be part of the conversation. Person-centered support means looking beyond a diagnosis or service category. The individual should have a meaningful role in decisions about their goals, daily life, and the support they receive. Families should ask potential providers how they incorporate individual choice into planning and what happens when a person's goals or needs change.



Check Qualifications and Licensing



Qualifications and licensing give families another practical way to evaluate a provider. Pennsylvania's Office of Developmental Programs establishes qualification requirements for applicable providers of intellectual disability and autism services. Depending on the program type, additional licensing requirements may also apply.

Families may want to ask:





Is this particular service or facility licensed?

Which state agency oversees the program?

How often is the program reviewed or inspected?

How does the provider maintain compliance with applicable requirements? Where can licensing information or inspection results be reviewed?



Licensing is not the only factor in choosing a provider, but it can give families useful information as they compare their options.



Ask How Staff Are Trained and Supported



The people providing day-to-day support have an important role in an individual's experience. Families should ask how employees are prepared for their responsibilities, what continuing education is available, and how Direct Support Professionals develop their skills over time. At the Arc of Fayette County, our Residential Services include community homes licensed through Pennsylvania's Office of Developmental Programs. Staff receive specialized training to support the individuals they serve.

We also partner with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals to provide professional development and certification opportunities for Direct Support Professionals. When families speak with any provider, it can be useful to ask not only what training is required, but how the organization supports staff development over time.



Make Sure Services Match Current and Future Needs



Different people need different types of support. One person may be focused on finding and maintaining employment. Another may want assistance participating more fully in the community. Others may need residential services, behavior support, structured daytime programming, in-home support, or early intervention services.

At the Arc of Fayette County, our programs include:



Family Living and Life Sharing

Residential Services

Supported Employment

Adult Training Facility services

Behavior Support

In-Home and Community Supports

Companion Supports

Community Participation Supports Early Intervention



Not every service will be appropriate for every individual. Families should discuss both current needs and possible future goals when considering available programs.

That conversation can help determine whether a provider has services that make sense for the individual's situation.



Look at Opportunities for Independence and Community Participation

Disability support is not only about what happens within a program. Families should also consider how services help an individual participate in everyday community life.

Depending on the person's interests and goals, that might include employment, volunteering, recreation, developing relationships, building skills, or becoming more independent at home. Our Adult Training Facility combines facility-based and community experiences with opportunities for skill development, social interaction, volunteering, participation, and individual choice. Our In-Home and Community programs also include individualized supports designed to help people participate in home and community life.

When comparing providers, families can ask for specific examples of how community participation works. Questions about where activities take place, how choices are made, and how individual interests are incorporated can clarify the day-to-day experience.



Ask How Individual Planning Works

Families should understand what happens after services begin. Ask how goals are established, who participates in planning, how progress is discussed, and how the provider responds when an individual's preferences or circumstances change. Within our Residential Services, individuals work with their support teams to develop an Individual Support Plan. The individual plays a central role in decisions about personal goals and the support needed to work toward them.

The same basic questions can be useful when evaluating any provider:



How will my family member participate in decisions?

How will we know whether goals are being met?

Who should we contact when questions arise? What happens if needs change?

Clear answers can help families better understand what an ongoing relationship with the provider may look like. "Choosing a provider should start with the person receiving support. Families should feel comfortable asking how services will support that person's goals, choices, routines, independence, and participation in the community. Those conversations help families understand not only what a provider offers, but how that support may fit the individual," said Mary Mossburg, Executive Director of The Arc of Fayette County.



How Our Programs Address the Factors Families Are Considering

At the Arc of Fayette County, we have served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families since 1959. Our services include residential support, employment services, Family Living and Life Sharing, adult training, behavior support, In-Home and Community Supports, Companion Supports, Community Participation Supports, and Early Intervention. Across these programs, the specific services an individual receives depend on their needs, goals, eligibility, and the program involved.

For families evaluating our organization alongside other providers, we encourage questions. Families should understand what a program provides, how it operates, what eligibility requirements apply, how staff supports individuals, and what they can expect before services begin. Selecting a provider should be an informed decision, not a rushed one.



10 Questions to Ask a Disability Support Provider

Families preparing to speak with potential providers may want to ask:

How will the individual participate in setting goals and making decisions?Which programs may be appropriate for this person's current needs?What licensing or qualification requirements apply to the service?How are Direct Support Professionals and other staff trained?How do your programs support independence?What opportunities are available for community participation?How do you communicate with families, guardians, Supports Coordinators, and other members of the support team?How are changing needs or goals addressed?What should we expect during intake or enrollment?Are there current openings, eligibility requirements, or waiting periods we should know about?

Using similar questions with each provider makes it easier to compare options based on what matters most to the individual.



How Do Families Get Started With Disability Services in Pennsylvania?

For people who may qualify for intellectual disability or autism services in Pennsylvania, the process may involve the county's intellectual disability system and a Supports Coordinator.

Supports Coordinators can help individuals and families identify needs, understand available services, coordinate supports, and consider provider options. In Fayette County, families seeking certain services may begin by contacting the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration to determine eligibility. Once eligibility is established, a Supports Coordinator can help identify appropriate services and available resources.

The exact process may vary based on the individual, program, eligibility, funding, and service needs, so families should ask questions about the steps that apply to their circumstances.



Choosing Support That Fits the Individual

No single factor should determine how families choose a disability support provider.

Instead, consider the full picture: the individual's goals, available services, staff preparation, licensing where applicable, opportunities for independence, community participation, communication, and how the provider supports individual choice. Most importantly, the person receiving support should remain at the center of the decision.

At the Arc of Fayette County, we offer a variety of programs designed to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. If you are considering services for yourself or a family member, speak with our team about available programs and the next steps that may apply to your situation.



Frequently Asked Questions About Finding a Disability Support Provider



Can families choose a disability support provider in Pennsylvania?

Individuals and families may have options when selecting providers for eligible intellectual disability and autism services in Pennsylvania. A Supports Coordinator can help families understand available services and identify providers that may meet the individual's needs.



How can families evaluate a disability support provider?

Look at the services offered, applicable licensing and qualifications, staff training, person-centered planning, opportunities for independence and community participation, communication practices, and how well the program fits the individual's goals.



What questions should I ask before selecting a provider?

Ask how goals are developed, how individuals participate in decisions, how staff is trained, how community involvement is supported, how families and support teams communicate, and what happens when an individual's needs change.



How can I learn more about programs at the Arc of Fayette County?

Speak with our team about the individual's needs and relevant programs. Eligibility and enrollment requirements vary by service, so we can help explain the appropriate next steps.



About The Arc of Fayette County

The Arc of Fayette County is a Pennsylvania nonprofit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Since 1959, The Arc of Fayette County has provided person-centered disability support services focused on dignity, independence, inclusion, family collaboration, and community involvement. Services include Residential Services, Family Living, Supported Employment, In-Home and Community Supports, Companion Supports, Community Participation Supports, and Adult Training Facility programming.

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CONTACT: Claire Prigg The Arc of Fayette County (724) 438-9042...