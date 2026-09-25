Epiq Acquires Canopy To Unite Cyber Incident Response Technology And Service Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canopy Brings Proven Breach Response Technology, AI Capabilities, and Cyber Expertise to Epiq

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq today announced the acquisition of Canopy, a leading data breach response technology company. The acquisition enables organizations to manage cyber incidents more efficiently and accurately by combining the Canopy platform with the global scale, cyber expertise, and ongoing AI investment of Epiq.

“Canopy has been a longstanding partner to Epiq in helping organizations respond to cyber incidents,” said Scott Berger, Senior Vice President, Managed Services and Cyber Solutions at Epiq.“By welcoming its technology and engineering talent into our team, clients benefit from a more connected breach response experience. They gain next-generation cyber solutions that further reduce risk exposure through proactive preparedness and strengthen post-event response with AI.”

The patented Canopy platform assesses exposed data, detects sensitive information, and identifies impacted individuals. Its Auto Review feature uses agentic AI to automate first-level data mining review, allowing teams to move directly from culling to quality control. The platform will be integrated into Epiq AITM, an agentic AI solutions suite, and will be accessible through the Epiq Service Cloud, a legal technology and services platform that provides clients with streamlined access to cyber solutions.

Epiq welcomes the Canopy team, including former Chief Operating Officer Adi Elliott, who joins as Vice President, Product Management, Cyber. Elliott brings experience leading software and services businesses across legal technology, cyber incident response, and data-driven operations.

“Canopy was built to support organizations in understanding the scope and impact of a cyber incident and responding with greater speed and confidence,” said Elliott.“With Epiq, we gain global resources and scale to build on the foundation that made Canopy successful and bring that technology to more organizations.”

Canopy engineers and cyber response specialists also join Epiq to contribute to the development of Epiq AITM for Cyber, expanding the capabilities available to organizations responding to cyber incidents.

Epiq is a trusted partner to more than 87% of breach counsel and over 70% of cyber insurers. The company supports more than 1800 cyber incidents annually, delivering up to 95% data reduction using AI and facilitating up to 2 million notifications per day. Epiq AI for Cyber extends that work, continuing to drive innovation across the technologies and services organizations depend on to assess and respond to cyber incidents.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, and settlement administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 4000 people worldwide create meaningful change at epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Tanya Amyote

Edge Marketing, Inc. for Epiq

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