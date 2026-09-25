National Association Of Specialty Pharmacy Honors Poster Award Winners And Scholarship Recipients At Inspire2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Harbor, MD, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) recognized excellence in specialty pharmacy research and celebrated the next generation of pharmacy leaders by honoring its 2026 Poster Award winners and five Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship recipients during the record-breaking inireConference in National Harbor, Maryland.

This year, 111 abstracts were accepted for poster presentation, highlighting research, innovative practices, programs, and emerging ideas from across the specialty pharmacy industry. Poster authors also participated in an interactive Q&A forum, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with presenters and learn more about their research, findings, and real-world applications.

Poster judges and conference attendees selected five award-winning presentations across four research categories and the Attendee Choice Award. The recognized research reflects the breadth and complexity of specialty pharmacy practice and demonstrates how research, data, innovation, and the work performed every day across the specialty pharmacy ecosystem can contribute to advancing patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy.

The 2026 Poster Award winners are:



Specialty Pharmacy Outcomes & Practice-Based Research: Laura Petry, for“Real-world outcomes of adalimumab biosimilar transitions in patients from inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatology clinics.”

Specialty Pharmacy Products, Services, or Programs: Jessica Lynton, for“Impact of a virtual pharmacy service on biosimilar conversion, total cost of care, and the provider experience.”

Digital Engagement/Technology in Specialty Pharmacy Services: Victoria Weavill, for“Digital technology intervention impact on staff productivity in a health system specialty pharmacy.”

Education, Workforce & Policy in Specialty Pharmacy: Amanda Kibbons, for“Alternative funding vs. traditional coverage: implications for specialty medication access.” Attendee Choice Award: Jessica Lynton, for“Impact of a virtual pharmacy service on biosimilar conversion, total cost of care, and the provider experience.”

NASP also awarded five Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarships, made possible through the generous support of Onco360, CareMed, and ConnectMed360. Each $2,500 scholarship recognizes a student who demonstrates academic achievement, a strong work ethic, leadership qualities, and a commitment to serving others.

The 2026 Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship recipients are:



Kamille Buck, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Jaylin Flores, Texas A&M University Irma Rangel College of Pharmacy

Diem Nguyen, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy

Isabell Peters, The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy Evan Walker, University of Pittsburgh College of Pharmacy

“These awards are an important reflection of both where specialty pharmacy is today and where we are going,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO of NASP.“The research presented through our poster program helps expand our collective knowledge and demonstrates the tremendous work taking place throughout our industry every day. At the same time, our Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship recipients represent the next generation of pharmacy professionals who will carry that work forward. We are incredibly proud to recognize their achievements and excited about the contributions they will make to our profession and the patients we collectively serve.”

The Poster Award winners and Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarship recipients were recognized during in SP ire 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, before a record audience of more than 2,400 specialty pharmacy professionals.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade association and the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to empower specialty pharmacy stakeholders to advance the standard of patient care.

NASP supports a free-market healthcare system in which specialty pharmacies compete on a fair and level playing field in the best interest of the patients they collectively serve. NASP works with stakeholders and policymakers to help ensure patients have access to the medications they need and the high-touch care and support services they deserve from the pharmacy of their choosing.

NASP members represent the full spectrum of the specialty pharmacy ecosystem, including the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy organizations, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management companies, wholesalers and distributors, and practicing pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. With more than 3,500 members, NASP works to advance specialty pharmacy through advocacy, education, certification, and connectivity.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) (703) 842-0122...