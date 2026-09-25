Gujarat's Bhavnagar Gets Rs 738 Crore Development Push New Collector Office Inaugurated

MENAFN - IANS) Bhavnagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 79 development projects worth Rs 738.09 crore in Bhavnagar city and district, including a newly constructed Collector Office built at a cost of Rs 33 crore.

The projects were taken up as part of the 'Seva, Sankalp and Samarpan' campaign being held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public service.

The works were inaugurated or launched through e-inauguration and e-foundation stone-laying ceremonies.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Patel said the state government was focused on public service and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reached every eligible citizen.

He added that development should also take into account the needs of future generations.

"Along with development, cleanliness, environmental conservation and the welfare of the last-mile citizen are priorities of the state government," CM Patel said.

Emphasising cleanliness, the Chief Minister added that it is not only the responsibility of the government and sanitation workers, but required participation from citizens.

He also stressed water conservation and groundwater recharge, calling for greater public participation in initiatives such as 'Catch the Rain'.

Referring to the state government's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' approach, CM Patel said: "Sustainable development required preservation of culture, values and the environment."

He urged citizens to participate in initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

He also highlighted welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, and called for greater public participation in the 'Seva Sankalp' campaign so that every eligible person could access government benefits.

Minister of State, Nimuben Bambhaniya, said the new Collector Office, equipped with modern facilities, would make public services more accessible.

"The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is emerging as an important connectivity link for Bhavnagar, while the SIPPA centre would provide opportunities for young people preparing for GPSC and UPSC examinations," she added.

She said that land allocated for an Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Nari would create further employment opportunities in the IT sector.

"Under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, more than 10,000 people had been assessed and around 14 camps organised in the district, with assistive devices being provided free of cost to senior citizens and persons with disabilities," she emphasised.

State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said that approval had been given for a Rs 650-crore bridge project aimed at strengthening Bhavnagar's connectivity and reducing traffic congestion.

"The project would facilitate travel towards Rajkot, Somnath, Dholera and other areas," he added.

He said that with development at Alang and Dholera and industrial activity gaining momentum, Bhavnagar could see new employment and investment opportunities in the coming years.

Of the works inaugurated or launched, 30 projects of the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation account for Rs 621.63 crore, while one Roads and Buildings Department-state project is valued at Rs 13.19 crore.

Another 46 works under the Roads and Buildings Department-Panchayat account for Rs 57.03 crore, while projects worth Rs 13.24 crore under the Regional Commissioner of Municipalities were also included.

During the programme, kits were distributed to five beneficiaries under the Vayoshri Yojana, 13 sanitation workers were felicitated and symbolic house keys were handed over to five beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.