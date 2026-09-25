DRI Seizes 9.40 Kg Gold Powder Valued At Rs 14.81 Crore At Mumbai Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 9.40 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at about Rs 14.81 crore and arrested three Indian passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The interception took place in the early hours of Wednesday (September 23) based on specific intelligence, with operational assistance from the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Airport Customs. The three passengers, who had arrived from Dubai, were found carrying a sophisticated concealment of gold.

A detailed examination of their baggage revealed that foreign-origin gold had been converted into fine powder and meticulously mixed with packaged food products of similar colour, texture, and consistency. This method was designed to evade routine detection.

The gold powder was concealed across several ordinary-looking food packets, including milk powder, oats, various flours, Nutella and coconut milk powder. In total, about 33.50 kg of food products mixed with gold powder were recovered from the baggage of the three travellers.

Through careful segregation and assaying, DRI officers recovered 9.40 kg of pure foreign-origin gold. The seized gold has been valued at around Rs 14.81 crore. The consignment was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

During questioning, all three passengers admitted that they were acting on behalf of the same organised gold-smuggling syndicate. Customs arrested them under the Customs Act, 1962.

Officials described the modus operandi as novel and highly sophisticated. By blending powdered gold with everyday food items that closely matched its appearance and texture, the smugglers attempted to bypass standard security and customs checks.

The DRI said the operation highlights the evolving tactics used by international gold-smuggling networks and the agency's continued efforts to dismantle such syndicates. The case forms part of the DRI's sustained crackdown on gold smuggling through Indian airports.

Further investigations are under way to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the larger network behind the operation.