UKEF Sees Scope To Finance Middle Corridor, Clean Energy Projects In Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)UK Export Finance (UKEF) has the capacity to provide financing for projects in Azerbaijan covering clean energy, transport, the Middle Corridor, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and data centers, UKEF Co-Head of Global Business Origination Natalia Sergeeva told Trend on Friday on the sidelines of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

According to her, only a small portion of UKEF's £5 billion financing capacity for Azerbaijan has been utilized so far.

"We have a £5 billion capacity for Azerbaijan. We have already used only a small portion of it. Therefore, there is significant scope to bring more capital into the country. This funding can be directed toward projects such as clean energy, transport, the Middle Corridor, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and data centers," Sergeeva said.

According to her, UKEF can also help establish connections between Azerbaijani partners and UK companies.

"One important aspect is that we can connect local partners with UK companies. This is important in terms of ensuring that projects are eligible for UK financing," she said.

Sergeeva added that UKEF also works with international banks and export credit agencies to help develop bankable financing structures for projects.

"We work with international banks and export credit agencies to make projects bankable. We can help structure projects. Overall, this is the package of financial support that UKEF offers for significant projects in the country," she stressed.

The UKEF representative also clarified the agency's cooperation with the Baku Stock Exchange. She said UKEF's support is provided through guarantees, while the Baku Stock Exchange represents a different source of capital.

"We provide guarantees. The Baku Stock Exchange is a different source of capital," Sergeeva said.

The second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku.

The two-day forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with European House – Ambrosetti.

Plenary and panel sessions at the event will address strategic issues including the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, real estate and investment in human capital.