MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laval, QC, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boat Alert, a boat history report service founded in 2015, has issued a consumer warning urging used boat buyers to verify Hull Identification Numbers (HIN) before completing a purchase, as hurricane-damaged vessels are increasingly re-entering the market with titles that appear clean in most states.

The warning comes during hurricane season, a period when storm-damaged boats are frequently repaired cosmetically and listed for resale. Because damaged vessels are often processed through insurance claims before re-entering the used market, records from those channels can indicate damage that a state title does not reflect. Most boat titles are 'clean'.

Boat Alert is urging buyers to search a boat's accident and damage history through a HIN lookup before committing to any purchase.



“Two hurricanes make landfall along the Gulf or Atlantic coast every year on average. Hurricane Sandy alone caused over $650 million in damage to recreational boats yet most states don't record storm damage on a boat's title, so these boats often resell with a clean history,” said Mr. Kabbani, Owner.



Why This Warning Matters Now



Hurricane season creates a predictable cycle: storms damage boats, owners file insurance claims, and damaged vessels eventually re-enter the used market. Because most states lack requirements to brand a boat's title after storm damage, buyers have no reliable way to detect a flood-damaged vessel through title documents alone. A HIN lookup through a service like Boat Alert's Boat HIN Lookup can surface salvage records, total loss declarations, and insurance claim data that a title may not reflect.



The Title Gap That Puts Buyers at Risk



Unlike automobiles in many states, boats that sustain hurricane damage are frequently not issued branded or salvage titles. This means a boat that was submerged or declared a total loss by an insurer can carry a title indistinguishable from one that was never damaged. Boat Alert's consumer warning highlights this gap as the central risk for buyers shopping during and after storm season.



What a HIN Lookup Reveals



Boat Alert's reports search 90 public databases across the USA and Canada, checking for accidents, theft records, salvage records, total loss declarations, insurance company data from over 9,000 insurers via NMVTIS records, and recalls. The resulting Boat Alert History Report is nine pages and available instantly for $29.99.



Insurance and Salvage Data as a Safeguard



Boat Alert's integration of data from over 9,000 insurance companies and salvage records provides buyers with a layer of verification that title documents alone cannot offer. These records can reveal whether a vessel was declared a total loss or flagged in salvage databases, even when the boat's current title carries no such notation.



Cross-Border Coverage Addresses a Mobile Market



Damaged boats are sometimes moved across state lines or between the US and Canada before resale, making it harder for buyers to trace a vessel's history in a single jurisdiction. Boat Alert's reports aggregate databases from both countries, allowing buyers to search across borders with a single lookup.



A Low-Cost Check Against a High-Cost Mistake



At $29.99 per report, a HIN lookup represents a small expense relative to the potential cost of purchasing a boat with undisclosed storm damage. Boat Alert also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on its reports.



How Buyers Can Act



Boat Alert recommends that any buyer considering a used boat particularly during or after hurricane season run a HIN lookup before finalizing a purchase. Reports can be ordered directly at boat-alert.com.



About Boat Alert



Boat Alert, based in Laval, QC, provides boat history reports by aggregating data from 90 public databases across the USA and Canada. Founded in 2015, the company has served tens of thousands of customers and donates 2% of its proceeds to charity. Boat Alert offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and fast one-on-one customer support via email. More information is available at .



Why does Boat Alert recommend a HIN lookup specifically during hurricane season?



Many states do not require boat titles to be branded after storm damage, allowing hurricane-damaged vessels to re-enter the market with seemingly clean titles. A HIN lookup can reveal hidden insurance claims, salvage records, and total loss declarations that state titles might omit.



What specific data sources are included in a Boat Alert history report?



Reports aggregate data from 90 public databases across the USA and Canada, including DMV/DNS records, data from over 9,000 insurance companies via NMVTIS, and salvage yard auctions. They also cover accident checks, theft records, and manufacturer recalls.



What are the costs and guarantees associated with the Boat Alert service?



A nine-page history report is available instantly for $29.99 and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, the company donates 2% of its proceeds to charity.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Boat Alert



Contact: Mr. Kabbani



Address: 264 Rue Justine-Lacoste, Laval, QC H7T 0C1



Email:...



Phone: 855-846-2537



Website:



CONTACT: Boat Alert 264 Rue Justine-Lacoste Laval QC H7T 0C1 Canada 855-846-2537