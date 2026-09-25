CUI Wealth Management Rebrands As Varro Capital Group

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Same team, same leadership, same fiduciary commitment under a new name built for the firm's next chapter

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CUI Wealth Management has rebranded as Varro Capital Group, a retirement plan advisory and wealth management firm serving employer-sponsored 401(k) plans, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals. Leadership, the advisory team, and day-to-day management will stay exactly as they are. Clients will keep working with the same people, on the same terms they always have.The new name reflects where the firm is headed after years spent building a business around one of the most consequential - and most overlooked - parts of employee benefits: the employer-sponsored retirement plan. Varro Capital Group is that practice's next chapter, with a name and identity built for a firm that intends to grow well past its current size."Our team, the people serving our clients every day, and our commitment to acting in our clients' best interests haven't changed," said Michael Sayre, CPFA, AIF, Founder and Managing Advisor of Varro Capital Group. "Varro Capital Group just gives us a name built for where we're headed, and a clearer identity for the work we've always done."What's changing: the firm's name, brand, and visual identity, along with refreshed client materials, a new website, and a new email domain.What's not: Leadership, the advisory and client-service team, the firm's fiduciary process, its investment philosophy, and its relationship with Osaic Wealth as broker-dealer and registered investment adviser. Existing client agreements, account relationships, and points of contact stay exactly where they are. Clients don't need to do anything.Retirement plans are the specialty.Varro Capital Group helps employers design, benchmark, and govern their 401(k) and workplace retirement plans. That work spans 3(21) and 3(38) fiduciary structures, plan governance and documentation, and SECURE 2.0 compliance - all areas that have only gotten more complicated for plan sponsors in recent years. The firm also handles wealth management for business owners and high-net-worth individuals, many of whom first learn of the firm through their company's retirement plan.Growing into the nameThe rebrand lines up with the firm's growth plans. Varro Capital Group is working to expand its footprint and grow its affiliated advisors over the coming years, bringing its retirement plan and wealth management services to employers and individuals in new markets. Over the past few months, the leadership team has been building the infrastructure to support that growth-a new advisor compensation model and a systematic nationwide prospecting effort for employer-sponsored plans, among other initiatives."Retirement plans are only getting more complex, and plan sponsors need advisors who can keep up," Sayre said. "Varro Capital Group is the platform we built to do that - not just for the clients we serve today, but for the many more we plan to serve as we grow into a national firm."Why VarroThe name needed to work for a firm much bigger than the one that exists today - not tied to one founder, one city, or one line of business, but flexible enough to carry a growing, multi-advisor platform for years to come. Varro Capital Group cleared that bar: it's distinctive, easy to say, and not boxed in by geography or a founder's name the way the old one was.What's nextIn the near term, Varro Capital Group is focused on growing its retirement plan advisory business, attending industry events such as the SHRM 401(k) and Benefits Summit, and adding advisors as it scales. The fiduciary approach and retirement plan expertise that built the firm's reputation are the same ones it's taking into new markets.To learn more about Varro Capital Group and how its retirement plan and wealth management services can help, visit the firm's website or contact the team directly.About Varro Capital GroupVarro Capital Group is a retirement plan advisory and wealth management firm specializing in employer-sponsored 401(k) plans and fiduciary investment advisory services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals. Headquartered in Utah with national growth ambitions, the firm is led by Founder and Managing Advisor Michael Sayre, CPFA, AIF. It operates under Osaic Wealth as its broker-dealer and registered investment adviser. Varro Capital Group provides fiduciary investment advisory services, plan design and benchmarking, and ongoing plan governance and oversight, built on proactive service, foresight, and long-term client relationships.DisclosuresSecurities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned, and other entities and/or marketing names, products, or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. Varro Capital Group is located at 428 E Winchester Street, Suite 240, Salt Lake City, UT 84107. For questions, call 801-505-0548, email..., or visit .

Michael Sayre

Varro Capital Group

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CUI Wealth Management Rebrands as Varro Capital Group News Provided By Varro Capital Group September 25, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry



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