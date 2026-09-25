Employees Achieve IPC/WHMA-A-620 Certification, Strengthening Our Commitment To Quality And Expertise

Cable assembly team achieve IPC/WHMA-A-620 Certified IPC Specialist Status

We are delighted to announce that our entire cable assembly team has successfully achieved Certified IPC/WHMA-A-620 Specialist (CIS) certification.

CHESHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IPC/WHMA-A-620 certification further strengthens our technical expertise and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality to our customers.

As a manufacturer of cable assemblies and distributor of connectors, sealed feedthroughs and vacuum flanges, technical knowledge and manufacturing quality are fundamental to everything we do. IPC certification provides our team with recognised industry knowledge and best-practice skills ensuring that every cable assembly we manufacture meets the highest industry standards.

What is IPC certification?

IPC certification is a globally recognised standard for workmanship in electronics manufacturing. The Certified IPC Specialist qualification covers industry benchmarks such as IPC/WHMA-A-620, which governs the requirements and acceptance criteria for cable and wire harness assemblies - covering everything from crimping and soldering to wire preparation, marking, and testing.

For Jacarem, investing in IPC certification is an important part of maintaining and developing our technical capabilities. It ensures that our team continues to work to recognised industry standards and keeps pace with evolving requirements and best practices.

What does this mean for our customers?

Our customers can benefit directly from the increased knowledge and expertise within our team.

.Greater consistency & quality – Reinforces recognised manufacturing and inspection practices to support consistent quality.

.Enhanced technical expertise – Strengthens our team's knowledge of industry standards, best practices and technical problem-solving.

.Improved customer support – Enables us to provide informed technical guidance throughout design, manufacturing and supply.

.Confidence in our processes – Demonstrates our commitment to high professional standards and continuous improvement.

.A foundation for continuous improvement – Investing in our people strengthens our capabilities and helps us meet evolving customer requirements.

We would like to congratulate all our newly certified IPC Specialists on this achievement. Their commitment to developing their skills reflects the expertise, professionalism and quality-focused approach that Jacarem is proud to provide to customers across our specialist markets.

Congratulations to the team!

Carly Hamilton

Jacarem

+44 1494 791336

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Employees Achieve IPC/WHMA-A-620 Certification, Strengthening Our Commitment to Quality and Expertise News Provided By Jacarem September 25, 2026, 12:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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