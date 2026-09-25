CHOP Nashville Arborists Urge Tree Health Checks Before Storm Season

CHOP Nashville trimming a tree in a Nashville neighborhood CHOP Nashville providing professional tree trimming in Nashville

CHOP Nashville removing a tree in a Nashville neighborhood

Dead limbs, decay and structural problems can make trees more vulnerable during storms. CHOP Nashville explains what Nashville homeowners should look for.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As fall approaches, Nashville homeowners are getting a clearer view of tree health as leaves begin to change and drop. CHOP Nashville, a locally owned tree service in Nashville with ISA Certified Arborists on staff, says this is a useful time to look for signs of declining health or structural weakness before winter weather puts additional stress on trees.

Homeowners should look for dead, hanging or broken branches, cracks in the trunk or major limbs, cavities or soft areas in the wood, mushrooms or fungal growth near the base, significant leaning, exposed or lifted roots, and tight V-shaped unions where two main stems meet. These signs can point to declining tree health or structural weakness that deserves professional attention.

A tree does not have to look obviously unhealthy to have a problem. While leaves are still present, early color changes or premature leaf drop can indicate stress. Once leaves fall, the bare canopy can make deadwood, weak branch attachments and other structural issues easier to spot.

A certified arborist in Nashville can evaluate a tree's health, structure and surroundings and help determine the appropriate next step. Depending on the condition, that may include removing deadwood, selective pruning, cabling or bracing, continued monitoring or removal when a tree cannot be safely retained.

“Healthy trees and safe trees are closely connected, a tree can look fine from the ground and still have structural problems that deserve a closer by an arborist to avoid surprises. It's our privilege and our joy to determine the condition of trees, remove hazards preventatively, and steward the good canopy for the enjoyment and peace of mind of the homeowner, their family, and our city..,” said Jon Eric, owner of CHOP Nashville.

Tree health is particularly relevant in established Nashville neighborhoods where mature trees are part of the residential landscape. Homeowners in areas such as Belle Meade, Oak Hill and Forest Hills may have older trees that require ongoing assessment and maintenance ranging from improving soil conditions to performing selective pruning in the outer canopy. For homeowners looking for professional tree service in Nashville, CHOP Nashville provides tree health consulting, pruning, tree inventory, arborist consulting, tree removal and emergency tree services. The company is licensed and insured and uses specialized equipment, including an in-house GrappleSaw crane, for certain tree work.

Homeowners who are unsure about a tree's condition can contact CHOP Nashville at (629) 468-2960 or visit CHOP Nashville online to request a consultation or free estimate.

About Chop Nashville

CHOP Nashville is a locally owned and operated tree care company with 13 years in business and 36 years of experience. The company serves Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Belle Meade, Oak Hill, Forest Hills, Davidson County and Williamson County. Its team includes ISA Certified Arborists and provides tree health consulting, pruning, tree removal, emergency service and other professional tree care. Chop Nashville is fully licensed and insured.

Jon Eric

Chop Nashville

+1 629-468-2960

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CHOP Nashville Arborists Urge Tree Health Checks Before Storm Season News Provided By JSA Interactive September 25, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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