The PCM Company Appoints Gary Butters As Chief Executive Officer

Gary Butters appointed CEO The PCM Company

Former Mobica CEO and CRO brings three decades of transformation leadership to the world's first Personal Change Management company

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The PCM Company today announced the appointment of Gary Butters as Chief Executive Officer. Gary brings more than 30 years of commercial and executive leadership to the role, with a career built on delivering profitable revenue growth through business transformation. Gary has also made a personal investment in The PCM Company, reflecting his commitment to the business and to establishing Personal Change Management as a category.Most recently, Gary served as CEO of Mobica through its sale to Cognizant, having first joined the business as Chief Revenue Officer. Before that, he was Chief Revenue Officer for Thoughtworks UK ahead of its IPO, and Vice President for Europe at Ciklum through its founder sale to private equity. He has held senior leadership roles at Dell, Fujitsu, BT, Insight and Colt, leading sales, marketing and customer success teams of up to 500 people with P&L responsibility ranging from €100m to over €1bn.Through his work alongside private equity firms on more than 15 business transformations, mergers, acquisitions and exits, Gary has consistently championed the individual. While deals are often measured in numbers, he has always recognised that the success of any transition depends on the people expected to carry it forward.“In any place I've worked, it's the people that make the business function and successful,” said Gary Butters, CEO of The PCM Company.“Helping them to transition through change has been my basic instinct. When I discovered Dr Grant's methodology, SCARED SO WHAT, it just clicked that PCM is the missing gap between adoption and engagement. I was hooked from that first meeting.”Personal Change Management (PCM) is a new category in change management, focused 100% on the individual before, during and after change. Where traditional organisational change management tends to be prescriptive and often labels hesitation as resistance, PCM serves as the active foundation layer, building personal change capability within people. SCARED SO WHAT is the first active PCM model and certified methodology within the category.As part of the appointment, Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, who founded The PCM Company and created both PCM and the SCARED SO WHAT model, will transition to the role of Founder and Chairman. He will remain an active leader in the business, working alongside Gary to accelerate growth and continue evolving the PCM category.“Building a new category takes more than a model and a conviction,” said Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, Founder and Chairman of The PCM Company.“Gary has spent his career leading businesses through transformation, and he has always put people first while doing it. He understands that change done to people fails, and change capability built within people lasts. I can't think of a better leader to take The PCM Company into its next chapter.”About The PCM CompanyThe PCM Company, a Scared So What Ltd enterprise, is the world's first dedicated Personal Change Management (PCM) company. Founded in London by Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, it established PCM as a defined discipline focused on how individuals experience, interpret and adopt change.Traditional Organisational Change Management tends to be prescriptive, descriptive and assumptive, and often labels hesitation as resistance, while wellbeing support is largely reactive. PCM is the active foundation layer of change, 100% focused on the individual before, during and after change. SCARED SO WHATis the first active PCM model and certified methodology within the category.The company delivers PCM Practitioner and PCM Coaching certification, the PCM Assurance standard, and the SCARED SO WHAT PRO app, which gives organisations instant, anonymous and live insight into their change culture without waiting on post-change surveys. Its methodology is accredited by ITOL, CPD certified, and endorsed by The Oxford Review.Led by CEO Gary Butters and Founder and Chairman Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, The PCM Company is headquartered in London and works with clients across government, education and corporate sectors worldwide. Scared So What Ltd is registered in England and Wales, Companies House 13896919.For more information, visit ....+44 (0)20 3911 3535###

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The PCM Company Appoints Gary Butters as Chief Executive Officer News Provided By The PCM Company September 25, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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