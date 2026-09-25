Miami Mortgage Broker Philip Bennett Publishes Florida Rental Financing Guide

Financing Your Florida Rental Property by Philip Bennett explores DSCR loans, rental income, and investment property financing.

Philip Bennett (NMLS# 1098318)

Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers

Miami mortgage broker's new book explores DSCR loans, rental income, and financing considerations for Florida real estate investors.

- Philip Bennett, Founder, Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage BrokersMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philip Bennett, founder of Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers in Miami, has published“Financing Your Florida Rental Property: A Practical Guide to DSCR Loans, Rental Income, and Investment Property Financing.” Drawing on more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, Bennett introduces readers to rental-property financing and the questions investors should ask when comparing loan options.Written for new and experienced real estate investors, the guide explores debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans, the role of rental income in financing, and considerations involved in choosing an investment-property loan.Through his work with borrowers, Bennett has seen how financing decisions can affect an investor's available cash, monthly obligations, and plans for a property.“Investors need to understand more than whether they qualify for a loan. They need to understand how the financing fits the property and their financial plans,” said Bennett.The book addresses a distinction that can be overlooked during the financing process: qualifying for a mortgage and evaluating an investment are separate decisions. A lender's approval does not guarantee that a rental property will produce positive cash flow or meet an investor's objectives.The guide provides a starting point for readers preparing to discuss rental-property financing with mortgage professionals. Topics include how rental income relates to DSCR financing and how different financing structures may fit different investment scenarios.Publication of the book extends Bennett's educational work beyond individual borrower conversations, giving readers a resource they can consult as they prepare questions and evaluate financing options.“Financing Your Florida Rental Property” is available on Amazon. Additional information about Philip Bennett and his professional background is available on the Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers website.About Philip BennettPhilip Bennett, NMLS #1098318, is the founder of Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers in Miami, Florida, and author of“Financing Your Florida Rental Property.” He has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience, working with buyers, property owners, and real estate investors on residential and commercial financing scenarios. Bennett is available for media interviews about DSCR loans, rental income qualification, and Florida investment-property financing.About Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage BrokersFounded in 2017, Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers is a Miami-based mortgage brokerage serving residential and commercial clients. The firm helps borrowers evaluate financing options available through lender relationships, including investment-property and DSCR loan programs. The company operates as a mortgage broker, not a lender.Bennett Capital Partners, LLCCompany NMLS #2046862Florida Mortgage Broker License MBR38911101 Brickell Ave, Ste 800Miami, FL 331311-800-457-9057...The book provides general educational information and does not constitute individualized legal, tax, or investment advice or a commitment to lend. Financing availability and terms depend on applicable borrower, property, and lender requirements. Residential mortgage loan origination services are offered for properties located in Florida. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Philip Bennett

Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers

+1 800-457-9057

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Miami Mortgage Broker Philip Bennett Publishes Florida Rental Financing Guide News Provided By Bennett Capital Partners Mortgage Brokers September 25, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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