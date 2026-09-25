NIA Arrests Two More Accused In Himachal Police Station IED Blast Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in connection with the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion that took place at Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh on January 1 this year, an official statement said on Friday.

The blast occurred at around 9.40 a.m. near the outer wall adjoining the room of the Investigating Officer within the premises of Police Station Nalagarh.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 02/2026 at Nalagarh Police Station following the explosion.

The NIA subsequently took over the probe and re-registered the case on May 8 as RC-27/2026/NIA/DLI under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the investigation, the involvement of two accused, identified as Harman Harry and Jashan Saini, came to light. Both have now been arrested by the NIA as part of its probe into the conspiracy behind the explosion and efforts to uncover the wider network linked to the attack.

Prior to these arrests, the agency had arrested six other accused in the case: Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Arshdeep Singh Kandola alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpreet Singh, and Diljot Singh Saini.

According to the NIA, these six accused were initially arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with FIR No. 02/2026 registered at Police Station SSOC, SAS Nagar (Mohali), and FIR No. 11/2026 registered at Police Station Garhshankar in Punjab. They were later taken into custody by the NIA in connection with the Nalagarh blast case.

With the arrest of Harry and Jashan Saini, the total number of accused arrested by the NIA in the case has risen to eight.

The agency said investigations are continuing to ascertain the specific roles of the accused, establish links among the conspirators, identify other individuals involved, and determine the full extent of the criminal conspiracy behind the IED explosion.