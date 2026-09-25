Manasi Parekh Compares 'Mitrata' Soundscape To Shades Of Friendship

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh, who bankrolled the film 'Mitrata: Friendship Ni Love Story', has said that the soundscape of the film is as varied as the shades of friendship.

The soundtrack of the film brings together an impressive line-up of singers including Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Mika Singh, Nakash Aziz and Arvind, making music an important part of the film's celebration of friendship.

Talking about the film's music, Manasi Parekh said,“Music is such an important part of Mitrata because friendship itself has so many different moods. There is the madness, the masti, the emotional moments and those songs that instantly remind you of your people”>

She further mentioned,“We were very fortunate to have artists like Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Mika Singh, Nakash Aziz and Arvind Vegda come on board. Each one has brought something completely different to the album, and I feel that variety really reflects the spirit of the film. More than anything, I hope these songs become the kind of music people associate with their own friendships”.

The album brings together some of the most recognisable voices in the Indian music industry, with each artist adding a different flavour to the world of Mitrata.

Parthiv Gohil added,“Music has always been very close to my heart, so when we were putting together the album for Mitrata, we wanted every song to have its own identity while still belonging to the same world. I think the album reflects that beautifully. Having artists like Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Mika Singh, Nakash Aziz and Arvind Vegda come together made the musical journey very special. At Soul Sutra, our endeavour has always been to tell stories with a strong cultural and emotional connect, but present them with the scale and quality that allows them to travel beyond boundaries. With Mitrata, I feel we have done that through both the film and its music”.

The film stars Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya, Vishal Parekh and Vishwaa Joshi.

Produced by Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil under Soul Sutra and directed by Oneel Karnik, 'Mitrata: Friendship Ni Love Story' is currently playing in cinemas.