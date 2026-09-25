Govt Exports Karnataka's GI-Tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal To Maldives, Farmers Benefit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The government on Friday said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated export of 1 metric tonne (MT) GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives.

While the prevailing market price is Rs 60 per kg, farmer realisation through the export-linked channel is Rs 82 per kg, representing more than 30 per cent higher realisation.

The initiative also provides FPOs an opportunity to participate more closely in export-oriented value chains and connect producers with international markets, said Commerce Ministry.

Gulbarga Tur Dal, associated with the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka, received Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2019.

The product is recognised for its distinctive taste and quality and forms an important part of the agricultural economy of the region. APEDA lists Gulbarga Tur Dal among Karnataka's registered GI products.

Kalaburagi is one of the major centres of tur cultivation and production in the state, and Gulbarga Tur Dal represents the region's distinctive agricultural identity, said the ministry.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, highlighted the importance of taking India's GI-tagged agricultural products to global markets and creating stronger market linkages for farmers.

He said the export of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives provides an opportunity to build the product's global identity while opening avenues for further market expansion.

The ministry further said that the export is expected to pave the way for regular shipments of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives, creating sustained market opportunities for producers and exporters from Karnataka.

It will also support greater value realisation for farmers and enable FPOs and farmers to integrate more closely with export-oriented value chains.

The consignment, exported by Silken Global Exports and Imports, Mysuru, through its FPO-led brand on Thursday, will be transported to the Maldives by sea.

The initiative is aligned with APEDA's efforts to facilitate exports of GI-tagged and other value-added agricultural products to international markets.