Extensive Security Network To Be In Place For Sabarimala Pilgrimage Season

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Kerala will put in place an extensive police and security network for the two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season beginning in the third week of November, with the authorities focussing on crowd regulation, traffic management, emergency response and the security of critical installations.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Friday reviewed the police preparations at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, directed the police and other agencies to ensure that arrangements are in place well before the opening of the temple season.

A major focus will be on regulating the pilgrim rush through greater use of the virtual queue system.

The Kerala DGP will directly communicate with the police chiefs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to ensure that pilgrims from the neighbouring states are made aware of the system.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted in regional languages through press releases and social media.

Signboards and public announcement systems will also be installed at important locations.

Chennithala directed police personnel deployed for the pilgrimage to maintain a friendly and compassionate approach towards devotees.

The Rapid Action Force and Fire and Rescue Force will be deployed effectively to deal with emergencies.

Fire safety arrangements along key routes will receive particular attention.

Mock tests will be conducted to ensure that fire hydrants, including those at Marakkoottam, are functional.

Security and police operations at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal will be coordinated closely. CCTV surveillance at the three locations will be strengthened and linked to police control rooms.

Special security arrangements will be put in place at critical installations.

Adequate lighting will also be ensured at vulnerable locations.

Traffic and parking management will be another priority.

Parking facilities at Nilakkal and Chakupalam will be improved.

Removal of soil at Chakupalam will create additional space for 400 to 500 vehicles.

In coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department, the fitness and speed of vehicles transporting pilgrims will be strictly checked.

The authorities will also tighten surveillance over commercial establishments at Sannidhanam and Pampa.

Employees working there will have to undergo police verification and carry identity cards.

The police will strictly prevent pilgrims from leaving clothes in the Pampa river.

The government will also focus on the welfare of the large police contingent deployed during the season.

The minister directed officials to provide quality food, hygienic accommodation and drinking water to personnel and complete repairs to police camps and toilets before November 1.

Devaswom Minister K. Muraleedharan, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Minhaj Alam, State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, Sabarimala Chief Police Coordinator P. Vijayan and other senior officials attended the meeting.