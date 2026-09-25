GENI Stock: Jpmorgan Sees Nearly 40% Upside, Cites Prediction Markets 'Optionality'



According to The Fly, JPMorgan's Overweight call values Genius Sports' risk/reward favorably after a rough year.

The bank sees a disconnect between Wall Street's models and Genius's own outlook, with FY2028 Street estimates running about 4% below company targets. Beyond the rating, Genius has been actively building out its prediction-market footprint - a Kalshi data partnership in August and the Prediction consumer platform launched Sept. 17.

Genius Sports (GENI) stock is getting a fresh vote of confidence from Wall Street on Friday after JPMorgan initiated coverage with an 'Overweight' rating and an $8 price target, implying roughly 40% upside potential from Thursday's close.

The call comes after a steep selloff in GENI stock this year, with the sports data and technology company positioning itself to benefit from the fast-growing prediction markets ecosystem now.

GENI Stock: JPMorgan Sees Attractive Risk/Reward

JPMorgan analyst Samuel Nielsen said the stock's risk/reward looks positive following a 47% year-to-date decline, with Genius offering what JPMorgan called a 'scarce combo' of diversified above-market growth, improving profitability and an attractive valuation, according to The Fly.

GENI stock was up about 3% in premarket trading Friday morning at the time of writing, after closing Thursday at $5.80.

Prediction Markets Could Add Another Growth Layer

JPMorgan said Genius has 'optionality' from prediction markets that is not included in current analyst estimates, according to The Fly. The firm also pointed to the gap between Wall Street expectations and Genius Sports' own targets. According to Investing, fiscal 2028 Street estimates are about 4% below Genius Sports' own targets

Genius has expanded its business into prediction markets through official sports-data, media and integrity services. On Aug. 5, the company announced a partnership with Kalshi under which Genius would provide official sports data, marketing, media and integrity services. The agreement covers real-time data across Kalshi's soccer portfolio, including the English Premier League, Serie A, Liga MX and other competitions.

Prediction Adds A Consumer Platform

On Sept. 17, Genius Sports-owned Legend launched Prediction, a consumer platform for discovering prediction markets and comparing equivalent event contracts across multiple platforms.

According to Genius, Prediction combines live sports data with prediction-market pricing and allows users to track changing probabilities and market information as events unfold. The company said the platform builds on Legend's existing consumer and comparison technology.

Q2 Results Show Revenue And EBITDA Growth

Genius Sports' latest quarterly results showed continued growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. For the second quarter ended June 30, the company reported $195.5 million in revenue, up 64.7% from $118.7 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose 54% to $52.6 million, compared with $34.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $52.6 million versus its $45 million guidance, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9%. Genius said the margin reflected early synergies from the Legend acquisition, strong execution across the combined Media business and an incremental contribution from prediction markets.

Genius also raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenue of $1.005 billion-$1.025 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $285 million-$295 million, compared with its previous guidance of $990 million-$1.01 billion in revenue and $270 million-$280 million in adjusted EBITDA. The new outlook implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28.6% at the midpoint, versus about 27.5% previously.

Retail View On GENI

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for GENI turned 'neutral'' over the past 24 hours, though message volume was 'high'.

GENI stock has dropped over 46% year-to-date.

Also read:Meta's AI Spending Shows 'Clearest Signs' Of Payoff Yet, TD Cowen Says - Muse Revenue Seen At $27B By 2031

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.