Not Seafood Fan? Cafreal To Bebinca, 5 Goan Foods You Should Try For True Local Taste

Don't eat seafood in Goa? You can still enjoy the state's distinctive flavours. From chicken cafreal and ros omelette to khatkhate, tambdi bhaji and bebinca, explore five local favourites.

While Goa is commonly linked with fish curry, prawns and other seafood delicacies, the cuisine of the region has a whole lot more to offer that is not seafood. From fiery dishes made from chicken, soft breads that are unique to the region, to traditional curries of vegetables and Goan sweets, there is an abundance of flavors of Goa that can be tasted without having to opt for seafood dishes.

Here are 5 Goan food you can try, which is not seafood.

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This dish is a flavor-rich dish which contains chicken as well as the green masala made from various herbs and spices. It serves as a great dish for tourists who seek an exotic Goan dish without any seafood. Accompany it with Goan bread like Poi and enjoy the dish.

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Ros omelette is nothing but an omelette made into a delicious dish. This Goan dish is normally accompanied by gravy in Xacuti style, onions, lime and Goan bread. It is also considered as one of the most common dishes in Goan streets.

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The khatkhate is a Goan vegetarian dish consisting of a mixture of vegetables and tubers in coconut gravy. It plays a significant role in the vegetarian cuisine of Goa and is also cooked as part of Ganesh Chaturthi.

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The tambdi bhaji is a Goan dish that is cooked with red amaranth leaves and is a lighter way of experiencing the Goan home-style cooking. The leaves are cooked along with regular spices, making it a good alternative to spicy curries.

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Beibnca is a well-known layered Goan dessert and is made with a mixture of coconut milk, eggs and sugar. It has a distinct thick texture because of its layering.

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