President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Serdar Gurbanguliyevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan.

Over the past period, Turkmenistan has followed a path of significant development, achieved substantial success in strengthening its independence and advancing socio-economic development, and gained a high standing in the international arena. Azerbaijan sincerely rejoices in these achievements of your brotherly country and consistently supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality, which has gained wide recognition worldwide.

The current level of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan relations, which stems from the will of our peoples, who are closely bound by historical roots, shared national and moral values, and ties of good neighborliness, is gratifying.

The high level of mutual understanding creates a favorable foundation for deepening our cooperation in various areas, particularly in trade, economics, energy, transport and logistics, culture, humanitarian, and other fields. In this context, I highly value your state visit to Azerbaijan in June, and emphasize that the negotiations held, documents signed, and agreements reached during the visit carry special significance for strengthening the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

I believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan friendship and cooperation will continue to develop dynamically, and our strategic partnership will serve the interests of our peoples.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity for the brotherly people of Turkmenistan," the letter reads.