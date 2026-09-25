Uzbekistan Airways Picks China's Jiatai Seats For New Airbus A321neo Fleet

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan Airways has selected Chinese seat manufacturer Jiatai to supply passenger seats for more than 10 new Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the airline becoming the launch customer for Jiatai's JT220B Premium business-class seat equipped with an in-flight entertainment system, the companies announced today.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airways.

Jiatai was selected as the supplier on June 15, 2026, under an agreement covering the installation of passenger seats on more than 10 Airbus A321neo aircraft operated by Uzbekistan Airways. The first set of seats is scheduled for delivery in March 2028.

The contract also marks Jiatai's first aircraft passenger-seat supply project in Central Asia, according to the companies.

The JT220B Premium business-class seat features electric adjustment, individual ambient lighting, privacy partitions and lateral headrest support. The design also includes ergonomic cushions, increased seat spacing and a zero-gravity position aimed at providing passengers with greater personal space and comfort during flights.

“For Uzbekistan Airways, passenger comfort and service quality have always been among our key priorities. We are consistently renewing our fleet and seeking to create onboard conditions that meet the modern expectations of travelers,” Uzbekistan Airways Chairman of the Board Shukhrat Khudaykulov said.

“Equipping the new Airbus A321neo aircraft with modern business- and economy-class seats is another step in this direction. We expect these solutions to make our passengers' journeys even more comfortable and enjoyable,” he added.

The new seating is part of Uzbekistan Airways' broader fleet renewal and service development efforts. The airline said its selection of seats for new aircraft focuses on comfort, functionality and technologies designed to improve the passenger experience throughout the flight.

“Jiatai strives to create business-class seats in which comfort, privacy and functionality complement each other. We are pleased that Uzbekistan Airways has become the first customer for the JT220B Premium, and we look forward to successfully implementing this project,” Jiatai Chairman Liu Jingfeng said.

The new Airbus A321neo aircraft are expected to enter the Uzbekistan Airways fleet from 2028 onward. The aircraft will be equipped with Jiatai seats selected according to the airline's requirements for comfort and functionality in both business and economy class.