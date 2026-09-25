Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Acquired Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (“Lincoln” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINC) common stock between May 11, 2026 and August 9, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased Lincoln shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for November 10, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts to investors, including that:



that the Company's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start;

that, as a result, the Company was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On August 10, 2026, before the market opened, Lincoln reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026. Among other things, the Company reported student starts increased by only 1% year over year despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.”

The Company further disclosed that“during the quarter, we observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start” and that Lincoln“has taken, and will continue to take, actions to address these trends....”

On this news, Lincoln's stock price fell $10.22 or 24.93% to close at $30.77 on August 10, 2026.

This illustrious firm founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

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