MADD Canada Welcomes New National President As Volunteers Gather In Toronto For National Leadership Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It will be a busy few days for MADD Canada as the organization brings together policy experts, volunteers and leaders from across the country for two major events focused on preventing impaired driving and supporting victims and survivors.

MADD Canada's first Policy Symposium takes place today in Toronto, bringing together policymakers, road safety experts, law enforcement, and researchers to examine what more can be done to prevent impaired driving.

Later today, volunteers from across Canada will gather for MADD Canada's National Leadership Conference, which runs through Sunday, September 27, at the Delta Hotels Toronto Airport and Conference Centre. The conference brings volunteers together to connect, learn and share ideas about the work being done in communities across Canada to stop impaired driving and support victims and survivors.

This year's conference will feature keynote sessions and discussions on Mandatory Alcohol Screening, Immediate Roadside Prohibition/Suspension programs, MADD Canada's public policy priorities and Chapter initiatives.

The National Leadership Conference also marks the beginning of Trisha Dosaj's term as National President. A former President of the MADD Durham Region Chapter, she will help advance MADD Canada's awareness and education initiatives, promote the organization's public policy priorities, and work closely with volunteers, staff, supporters and partners across the country.

“MADD Canada's volunteers are the backbone of our organization,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.“The National Leadership Conference is an opportunity to celebrate them for their dedication, learn from one another and explore new ideas to take back to their communities. As we welcome Trisha Dosaj as our Incoming National President, I also want to recognize Tanya Hansen Pratt for her leadership and commitment to MADD Canada these past three years. We look forward to working with Trisha and our volunteers across the country as we continue our fight to prevent impaired driving.”

Trisha's commitment to preventing impaired driving is deeply personal. In 2013, during a family trip, she was injured in an impaired driving crash that claimed the lives of her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren. Her eight-month-old daughter, Sophia, was also injured in the crash.

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of National President of MADD Canada,” said Trisha Dosaj, Incoming National President of MADD Canada.“I know firsthand how profoundly impaired driving can change lives, and I am committed to using my experience and my voice to help prevent these tragedies, support those affected and work alongside MADD Canada's volunteers to make our communities safer.”

The conversations and connections made in Toronto this weekend will help inform MADD Canada's work in the year ahead, as the organization continues to work to ensure Impaired Driving Ends Here.

For more information about volunteering with MADD Canada, click here.

For more information about MADD Canada's public policy initiatives, click here.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...