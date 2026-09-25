NOMAD Power Solutions Expands Its Canadian Commercial Presence With Appointment Of Global Environmental Liquid Ltd. As Sales Representative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEL brings established relationships across Canada's mining, utility and industrial sectors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NMAD) (formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings), a provider of transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems through its wholly owned subsidiary, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, today announced the appointment of Global Environmental Liquid Ltd. (“GEL”) as its sales representative in Canada.

Under the agreement, GEL will identify and develop opportunities for NOMAD's transportable battery energy storage systems among Canadian utilities, mining and resource companies, and other industrial customers. GEL brings established relationships across many of the markets NOMAD targets, particularly in remote and northern communities and in industrial, energy, and infrastructure applications.

The appointment expands NOMAD's commercial reach in Canada, where mining, remote-site operations, utilities, and other industrial customers present opportunities for flexible, rapidly deployable power. NOMAD's utility-scale, semi-trailer-mounted battery systems can be deployed in under one hour, delivering megawatt-scale energy storage without the lead times and infrastructure commitments of permanent installations.

Earlier this month, NOMAD showcased its technology to the Canadian mining and exploration community at the CEN-CAN Mining Expo in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company displayed a transportable battery energy storage unit and met with prospective customers across the mining, exploration, and natural resource sectors. GEL will build on that outreach as NOMAD expands its commercial efforts across Canada.

“Canada's mining and resource sectors are well suited to NOMAD's technology, particularly in remote locations where customers need flexible, rapidly deployable power,” said Jim Allan, Director of Sales at NOMAD Transportable Power Systems.“GEL brings established relationships across several of our priority markets, providing us with an experienced local representative as we expand our commercial presence in Canada.”

NOMAD has already established an operating presence in Canada. The Company's 1 MW / 2 MWh Traveler transportable battery energy storage system achieved UL 9540 certification after a field deployment with Missanabie Cree First Nation in Northern Ontario, where the system continues to support emergency preparedness and reduce reliance on diesel generation.

“We consistently hear from operators about the challenge of securing reliable power before permanent infrastructure is in place,” said Peter Strang, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Global Environmental Liquid Ltd.“NOMAD's transportable battery systems offer a compelling solution to this challenge, and we look forward to introducing the technology to customers across our Canadian network.”

NOMAD and GEL also plan to participate in the PDAC 2027 Convention, to be held March 7–10, 2027, in Toronto, as well as in additional industry conferences and events across Canada.

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, provides transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. The company's mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) platforms deliver rapidly deployable, scalable energy solutions for electric utilities, data centers, commercial and industrial customers, emergency response, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. By mobilizing energy storage, NOMAD enables customers to deploy power where and when it is needed without waiting for permanent infrastructure.

For more information, please visit .

About Global Environmental Liquid Ltd.

Global Environmental Liquid Ltd., operating as GEL Worldwide (“GEL”), is a privately owned environmental utility platform delivering decentralized water and wastewater infrastructure across Ontario, including through its GEL North division serving northern and remote communities. GEL manages the full infrastructure lifecycle - site development, system deployment, and long-term operations - for First Nations and Indigenous communities, remote and northern communities, residential and mixed-use developments, municipalities, and industrial, oil, gas, and energy operations, with proprietary treatment technologies delivered through a partnership with Miranda Water Technologies. For more information, visit geliquid.com.

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