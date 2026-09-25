Teladoc Health Announces Chief Legal Officer Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jonathan Dorfman to be promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Secretary effective November 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced a leadership transition in its legal function. After 11 years with the company, Adam Vandervoort, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, has informed the company of his decision to resign, effective November 1, 2026. Jonathan Dorfman, Teladoc Health's current Senior Vice President, Securities and Corporate Law, will succeed Vandervoort and be promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Secretary effective November 2, 2026.

Since joining Teladoc Health in 2015, Vandervoort has helped guide the company through its initial public offering, the rapid acceleration of virtual care adoption during the pandemic and an evolving regulatory landscape.

“For more than a decade, Adam has been a trusted partner to Teladoc Health's leadership team, helping advance our mission and increase our impact,” said Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer of Teladoc Health.“His leadership has strengthened our company and helped establish a foundation for the broader virtual care industry. We are grateful for Adam's many contributions and for his support through this transition.”

Dorfman joined Teladoc Health in 2020 through the acquisition of Livongo, where he led SEC compliance and corporate governance. He has served in legal roles of increasing responsibility at Teladoc Health, most recently leading the company's SEC reporting and disclosure, corporate governance, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Dorfman was an in-house lawyer at USG Corporation and practiced law at Sidley Austin LLP.

“Jonathan is a proven leader who has earned the trust of our Board and leadership team,” Divita said.“His expertise, judgment and deep understanding of our business make him the natural choice to succeed Adam, and his promotion reflects the strength of the team Adam built.”

“I am honored to take on this role and grateful to Adam for the strong foundation he has built,” said Dorfman.“I look forward to working with our talented colleagues to support Teladoc Health's mission and the people we serve.”

Dorfman holds a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms and partners - transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at