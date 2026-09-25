Networknews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Precise, Repeatable Manufacturing Becoming Increasingly Important In Today's AI Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Nightfood Holdings Inc. Launches Manufacturing Subsidiary to Target AI-Driven Semiconductor Equipment Demand,” featuring Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF).

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Advanced packaging is absorbing far more of the complexity required by today's AI systems. The emergence of generative AI in late 2022 drove demand for TSMC's CoWoS solutions sharply higher as AI accelerators began combining multiple compute components with stacks of high-bandwidth memory. That integration creates new manufacturing challenges. NIST identifies power delivery, heat dissipation, testing, repair and reliability among the key technical hurdles associated with tightly integrated advanced packages. As these assemblies become denser and more complex, precise and repeatable manufacturing becomes increasingly important.

That is precisely the layer of the AI supply chain where TechForce Robotics is trying to build a presence. The company operates at the intersection of physical AI, robotics and high-precision automation, deploying systems that perform tasks in commercial and industrial environments, and it has been expanding from its original hospitality and service roots into pharmaceutical, laboratory and semiconductor-adjacent manufacturing settings.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc. (dba TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

For more information about the company, please visit Nightfood Holdings.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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