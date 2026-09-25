Networknewsaudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing The Commercial Development Of Natural Hydrogen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining Corp. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“MAX Power Mining Corp. Advances Lawson Natural Hydrogen Program as AI's Electricity Demand Surges,” featuring MAX Power Mining Corp. (OTC: MAXXF) (CSE: MAXX).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

Disclosure: This does not represent material news, partnerships, or investment advice.

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Natural hydrogen would not need to replace nuclear power, natural gas or renewables for that model to become significant. With AI and electrification increasing global power requirements, the energy system will likely need multiple sources. The critical question is whether natural hydrogen can demonstrate the scale, sustained flow and economics required to become another reliable option.

Saskatchewan offers an intriguing setting in which to test that possibility: The province is encouraging data center development while requiring new projects to bring their own power, even as MAX Power works to determine whether a potentially significant natural hydrogen system can be commercially developed beneath the province.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

For further information, please visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining, which may include paid advertisement.



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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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