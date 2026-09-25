Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market To Grow To USD 27.90 Billion By 2035 At A CAGR Of 8.59% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market to reach USD 9.30 billion and Europe Market to reach USD 8.08 billion by 2035 as newborn screening, orphan drug incentives, and rare disease diagnosis fuel demand.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was valued at USD 12.24 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 27.90 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.59% from 2026 to 2035. Growth is driven by early identification of rare lysosomal storage disorders, increased newborn screening, and increasing healthcare spending which increasingly positions patients on the path towards biologics. Government support for orphan drug development, increased R&D spending, and manufacturers' access programs in developing markets are making treatment increasingly available, as are healthcare system collaborations which make treatments increasingly accessible.









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Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 12.24 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 27.90 Billion

CAGR: 8.59% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 38.76% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 9.43% CAGR

Largest product: Imiglucerases, approximately 22.8% share in 2025

Fastest-growing product: Agalsidase Beta

Largest therapeutic condition: Gaucher Disease, approximately 30.25% share in 2025

Fastest-growing therapeutic condition: MPS

Largest route of administration: Parenteral, approximately 83.10% share in 2025

Fastest-growing route of administration: Oral

Largest end use: Infusion Centers, approximately 44.20% share in 2025 Fastest-growing end use: Hospitals

Market Relevance

Growth results from early identification of rare lysosomal storage disorders, increased newborn screening, and increasing healthcare spending which increasingly positions patients on the path toward biologics. Government support for orphan drug development, increased R&D spending, and manufacturers' access programs in developing markets are making treatment increasingly available, as are healthcare system collaborations which make treatments increasingly accessible.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Overview

The market consist of enzyme treatments, such as imiglucerase and agalsidase beta for treating Gaucher, Fabry, Pompe, and MPS disorders that are administered predominantly by parenteral means from infusions centers and hospitals. The imiglucerase drugs dominate the product environment since they have a well-established clinical history in terms of first line treatment for Gaucher disease. Agalsidase beta is on a rapid growth trajectory due to the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Fabry disease.

Strategic Market Outlook

There are several opportunities resulting from incentives for orphan drugs provided by the FDA and EMA in the form of tax credits, lower fees, and market exclusivity that will continue to bring more developers into the ERT pipeline. The development of manufacturer assistance programs, patient advocacy, and diagnostic capabilities in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East will unlock significant demand potential.

The main problem is the high cost of therapy. Patients require an annual investment amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars and even reaching over one million dollars in some cases, putting a strain on healthcare systems and patients who cannot afford such expensive biologics, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 38.76% in 2025, due to robust healthcare infrastructure, early acceptance of novel biopharmaceuticals, strong regulatory support for rare disease treatment, favorable reimbursement, and high awareness of Gaucher, Fabry, and Pompe disease.

The U.S. Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was valued at USD 4.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2026 to 2035, driven by a patient-centric care model, broad insurance reimbursement, advanced medical technology, and rising rare disease awareness among physicians and the public.

Europe Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% from 2026 to 2035. Europe achieved impressive growth in 2025 due to increased awareness regarding lysosomal storage disorders, positive regulatory policies, improved healthcare facilities, early diagnosis, and national drug programs, with France contributing about 27% of regional revenues.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.43% during 2026-2035, owing to rising rare disease awareness, better healthcare access, expanding diagnostics, growing medical insurance coverage, and government initiatives across China, India, and South Korea.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America: Both regions showed moderate growth in 2025, driven by growing awareness of genetic disorders, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government policy, led by Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina.

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Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Segment Analysis

By Product: The market share of imiglucerase was estimated at 22.8% in 2025 due to its long usage and success in the treatment of Gaucher disease. Agalsidase beta is the leading growth segment owing to the rising number of Fabry disease cases.

By Therapeutic Condition: Gaucher disease held a 30.25% market share in 2025 owing to the common lysosomal storage disorder that had already been treated. MPS is growing the fastest due to early diagnosis of younger patients and developments in diagnostic procedures.

By Route of Administration: Parenteral administration represented a share of 83.10% in 2025 due to the rapid and consistent absorption of the enzymes by intravenous and subcutaneous routes. The fastest growing segment is the oral segment owing to the advancements in formulations like enzyme encapsulation.

By End Use: The infusion centers had the highest market share of nearly 44.20% in 2025, providing controlled administration of intravenous treatments. The hospitals are the fastest-growing market segment due to their multi-disciplinary treatment requirements.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Key Trends



Broader newborn screening programs enabling earlier detection of lysosomal storage disorders

Orphan drug incentives from the FDA and EMA speeding development of new enzyme therapies

Rising R&D focus on oral and less frequently dosed formulations

Strategic partnerships widening therapy access in underserved markets Growing genetic testing adoption improving early diagnosis rates

Major key players include



Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics plc

Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB)

Green Cross Corporation

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

ISU ABXIS Co., Ltd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Idorsia Ltd.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Denali Therapeutics Inc.

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