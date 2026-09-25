Prakash Kunder's Body Reaches Karnataka Two Months After Murder In Sharjah

MENAFN - IANS) Udupi (Karnataka), Sep 25 (IANS) The body of Alvin Prakash Kunder, a native of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district who was allegedly brutally murdered in Sharjah in July, arrived in Karnataka on Friday, nearly two months after his death.

His body, which was allegedly dismembered into nine pieces and dumped in the boot of a car, was brought to his native place amid the grief of his family members.

Kunder, who had reportedly been living in the UAE for several years and worked at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years, was allegedly murdered in late July. His body was recovered on August 12 from the boot of his Toyota car, which had been abandoned in an isolated area near Al Nahda Commercial Area, according to details cited by his family.

His identity was subsequently confirmed through DNA matching. The forensic and post-mortem findings reportedly revealed the brutal manner in which the body had been dismembered.

According to the forensic report, the body had been cut into nine parts after death. The head, neck, torso, arms and legs had been separated, with the bones reportedly cut using a saw and the soft tissues severed around the joints.

The body parts were allegedly packed into two bags and placed in the car's boot. One green bag reportedly contained the torso, while a blue bag contained the head and parts of the arms and legs. The head was wrapped in a black plastic bag, while other body parts were packed in transparent plastic.

The post-mortem examination reportedly found two penetrating injuries on the left side of the chest, between the seventh and eighth ribs. The injuries had entered the chest cavity, where bleeding was detected. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making examination of the internal organs difficult. A blood sample reportedly showed an alcohol level of 25.77 mg/dl.

Kunder's family became concerned after he stopped responding to calls around July 20. According to his brother Anil Prashanth Kunder, the family received a text message from his phone saying that he was fine, despite the absence of his usual voice messages.

Initial information that Kunder had returned to India was later questioned after passport records reportedly indicated that he remained in the UAE. His family subsequently approached the authorities and sought assistance in tracing him.

His wife Tina, who was reportedly working as a schoolteacher in the UAE, and their Class 10 son have remained untraceable since the incident. The family has expressed suspicion over their disappearance and urged authorities to establish their whereabouts and determine whether they had any role in the murder. However, no official confirmation has been reported establishing their involvement.

CCTV footage reportedly available with Sharjah Police is said to show a woman and two men carrying two bags believed to contain the body. The family has urged the authorities to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder.

Former minister and BJP MP, Kota Srinivas Poojary, visited the bereaved family today, paid final respects to the dead body and offered his condolences.

The family had earlier approached the Udupi Superintendent of Police's office seeking the early repatriation of Kunder's body and assistance in tracing his wife and son.

Poojary reportedly contacted the Indian diplomatic authorities in Sharjah and said he was also in touch with the Union External Affairs Ministry regarding the case. He assured the family that efforts would be made to trace Tina and her son and assist in bringing the investigation to a conclusion.

The family is now seeking an early investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kunder's death and the disappearance of his wife and son.

Sharjah authorities are continuing to investigate the murder, while the motive and identities of all those involved have not yet been officially established. The alleged role of a Pakistani national is also suspected in the case.