Kerala: BJP Demands FIR Against Pinarayi, Daughter In CMRL Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday demanded registration of an FIR and a full investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic case against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and her husband, former Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

He alleged that the CPI(M) and Congress were attempting to divert attention from the Exalogic allegations by targeting senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan. Chandrasekhar, the party MLA from Nemom, said the BJP would firmly stand with Muraleedharan and resist what he described as a political campaign against him.

Muraleedharan has denied the allegations. Chandrasekhar pointed out that Muraleedharan was neither a Minister, MP nor MLA during the period to which the allegations relate.

The BJP leader said key questions in the Exalogic case must be answered through a proper investigation:“Who paid the money? Who received it? Why was it paid? What were the political links behind it?”

Chandrasekhar alleged that the accusations against Pinarayi Vijayan and Riyas required investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He said the Enforcement Directorate had provided information to the State Police Chief, and therefore the government should register an FIR and conduct a detailed probe.

Instead, the government has ordered a preliminary inquiry by an SIT, he said, questioning the need for another preliminary probe when the stage had already been reached for FIR registration.

“This naturally raises several questions,” he remarked.

Chandrasekhar also questioned why the V.D. Satheesan government was not ready to register an FIR and investigate the allegations, alleging that the government feared the probe could reach Congress and Indian Union Muslim League leaders.

He accused the Congress and CPI(M) of engaging in a political fight while being one. Chandrasekhar said the BJP would continue to defend Muraleedharan against attempts to divert attention from the Exalogic case.

He demanded a transparent, lawful investigation into the allegations against Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter, and Riyas.