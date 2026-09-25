Delhi Plants 70 Lakh Saplings Under Green Mission: CM Rekha Gupta Shifts Focus From Plantation To Protection

It seems like Delhi's campaign for greenery has yet again achieved a great feat with CM Rekha Gupta stating that the target of planting 70 lakhs of plants under the initiative Mission Green Delhi has been successfully achieved due to the efforts of more than 1.47 lakhs citizens. This news draws attention not just towards the figures of plantation, but also towards how these plants are to be protected and nurtured once planted.

CM Rekha Gupta thanked the citizens of Delhi for making the campaign a successful one and said that plantation is not the end, rather the start of something much more. She highlighted that the next focus area needs to be on shifting from“Plantation to Protection.”

Mission Green Delhi: From Plantation To Protection

The key focus of the message sent by the CM is towards the health and protection of the planted saplings. For a heavily populated place like Delhi, the task of doing plantation and ensuring that they continue living is quite different altogether.

The Green Action Plan initiated by the forest department itself highlights the need for maintaining the health and life of plants through proper measures like watering, manuring and weeding.

Green Action Plan of Delhi Is Managed By Several Departments

Plantation activities in Delhi do not fall under a single department but are managed by the Department of Forests and Wildlife, GNCTD as the nodal agency of the Green Action Plan that collaborates with more than 20 other greening agencies. Target for every year is set after discussion with these agencies.

The target for plantation and sapling distribution as stated on the official GAP portal for 2025–26 is 70,82,058. It includes the number of trees, shrubs and bamboo/hedges.

Trees, Shrubs and Bamboo/Hedge Plants

Greening in Delhi is not restricted to tree plantation only but includes separate category of trees, shrubs and bamboo/hedge plants in the official plan and free saplings from the government agencies to residents.

According to Delhi Economic Survey 2025–26, greening agencies have planted 57.55 lakh saplings during 2024–25. Till January 2026, 53.70 lakh saplings have been planted according to the 2025–26 Green Action Plan, along with 5.03 lakh seedlings distributed among people.

The Importance of Plants Surviving

As far as the participation in Mission Green Delhi is concerned, there were more than 1.47 lakh citizens who had participated in it. This shows how people have taken up the cause of plantation in the city. However, the second step would be the survival of the planted saplings.

For the future of Delhi and its greenery, it is necessary to understand that the success of the plantation program depends upon both planting as well as nurturing the plants.