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Major Shareholder Announcement
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Tryg A/S ("Tryg") hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Tryg that BlackRock, Inc. holds shares and voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, corresponding to more than 5% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Tryg. Please see further details in the attached notification form.
Additional information
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...
Attachment
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36_Notification of major shareholdings
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