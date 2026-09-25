Fibersense Expands Manufacturing Capacity With Automated Sensor Fiber-Filling Line

FiberSenseTM has reached an important manufacturing milestone with the first filling of sensor fibers on its new automated filling line in Großostheim, Germany.

Series production in Germany moves closer as company prepares for portfolio expansion

- Dr. Achim Müller, Founder & CTOGROßOSTHEIM, GERMANY, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FiberSenseTM AG (“FiberSenseTM”) has reached an important manufacturing milestone with the first filling of sensor fibers on its new automated filling line in Großostheim, Germany.The new production setup automates a key step in the manufacture of the company's high-tech biosensors and supports FiberSense'sTM transition towards reproducible and scalable series production.“This is an important step as we prepare FiberSenseTM for the next stage of growth,” commented Chairman & CEO, Michael Tillmann.“Scaling an innovative sensing technology is not only about developing the product itself – it's also about building the manufacturing capabilities needed to produce consistently and at scale. Automating this key production step brings us another step closer to that goal.”FiberSense's TMsensing platform is based on the company's proprietary photometric technology and will form the foundation for a broader continuous metabolic monitoring portfolio, with further applications and product lines already in development.“As we expand our product architecture under the FiberSenseTM CxM umbrella, the manufacturing capabilities we are building here in Germany allow us to translate our technology into scalable products and prepare for sustainable future growth,” explained Dario Clos, who led the implementation of the new filling line.FiberSenseTM Founder & CTO Dr Achim Müller added that the same industrialisation capabilities will support not only the company's new FiberSenseTM CGM system for diabetes care, but also future applications based on the underlying sensing platform.The CE-marked FiberSenseTM CGM system combines a 28-day wear cycle with a reusable detector and is set to launch in Q1 2027.“We are working on a broader portfolio of applications across medical, lifestyle and professional care,” Müller revealed.“The next step will be the introduction of a dedicated lifestyle offering, which we plan to launch next month.”

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FiberSense expands manufacturing capacity with automated sensor fiber-filling line News Provided By EyeSense GmbH September 25, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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