Gujarat ANTF Launches Nationwide Drug Awareness Reel, Short Film Competition

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has announced a nationwide reel and short film-making competition to involve students, content creators, filmmakers and citizens in creating awareness about drug abuse, illegal trafficking and the social and economic impact of narcotics.

The“Drug Awareness Content Creation Competition-2026”, announced on Friday, will accept entries from September 28 to October 27, with cash prizes of up to Rs 2.5 lakh in the short film category and Rs 2 lakh in the reel category.

The competition is open to participants from across India, including students, professionals, content creators, filmmakers, designers, musicians, NGOs, agencies, and members of the public.

Participants can enter individually or as teams, and each contestant may submit up to three entries.

The short film category will accept films of eight to 12 minutes in Full HD resolution, with a 16:9 landscape aspect ratio, while reels can be up to two minutes long in Full HD with a 9:16 vertical aspect ratio.

Only content produced in Gujarati or Hindi will be accepted. The ANTF said the competition aims to promote factual and responsible public awareness on the risks of drug use, rehabilitation and recovery, legal provisions relating to narcotic drugs, early warning signs, reporting of illegal trafficking, social responsibility and community participation.

Other themes include the financial and economic impact of drugs, appropriate treatment of affected persons and reduction of stigma, as well as the responsibilities of people affected by drug addiction and their families.

The first, second and third prizes in the short film category are Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. In the reel category, the corresponding prizes are Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.

Consolation prizes of Rs 20,000 each will also be awarded to winners ranked fourth to 10th in the reel category.

The task force said entries must be original, factual and suitable for public awareness and must not glorify or promote drug use or illegal drug trafficking.

Medical and legal information must not be misleading, while participants must have the necessary copyright or permissions for music, images, footage and graphics. Entries containing hate, discrimination, defamation, obscenity or stigmatising attitudes will not be accepted.

The ANTF Gujarat logo and its official toll-free number must be included in the submitted content, and the mascot may also be incorporated appropriately.

Entries can be submitted through a Google Form or by email along with the participant's Unique ID, personal details, and a Google Drive link containing the content.

The entries will be assessed on the clarity and relevance of the message, creativity and presentation, factual accuracy and responsible communication, potential impact on public awareness, technical quality and adherence to the prescribed format.

The ANTF said selected winning content may be used on its official social media platforms and digital campaigns, as well as in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions, at awareness and public programmes, and on its website and other official digital platforms.

The competition comes shortly after the Centre's third national conference of heads of State and Union Territory ANTFs, which focused on strengthening measures against drug trafficking and substance abuse, including demand reduction, prevention and rehabilitation.