Congress Blaming PM Modi For Its Own Defeats: Pralhad Joshi To Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi on Friday hit back at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's question on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not lose elections, calling it a“crazy question” and asking why the Congress was blaming PM Modi for its own defeats.

“Why didn't PM Modi lose? Rahul Gandhi asks. What kind of crazy question is this? Why are you putting your defeat on PM Modi?” Joshi told reporters in Bengaluru.

He asked why the Congress did not lose in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir, in reference to the party's electoral performance in different states.

Joshi also criticised the Karnataka government's handling of the drought, alleging it was not serious about the crisis and was blaming the Centre for its shortcomings. He said the state should first release funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) before seeking assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

“In the past, governments led by B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai released SDRF funds first and then approached the Centre. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should look at the old records,” Joshi said.

He alleged that the state had exhausted even SDRF funds meant for farmers and was pointing fingers at the Centre to conceal financial difficulties. Joshi further claimed that drought-hit taluks were being identified based on political considerations, with constituencies of legislators threatening to resign being included in the list.

He said the Centre remained committed to Karnataka's interests and would consider assistance under the NDRF after a central team assessed the drought situation. On farm loan waiver demands, Joshi said the Centre would take appropriate steps in the interest of Karnataka's people.

Joshi accused the Congress government of financial mismanagement and corruption, alleging that the Finance Department itself had indicated insufficient funds for schemes.

He claimed important government posts were being“auctioned,” and corruption was widespread, citing a case in which a tahsildar allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to correct land records.

On the Kasturirangan report, Joshi accused the state of trying to shift responsibility to the Centre, adding that the Union government would decide after considering environmental studies and expert advice.

He also criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about PM Modi, asking him to examine the Congress's own performance instead of attributing defeats to PM Modi. Joshi alleged that Rahul Gandhi leaves the country during elections, mocking his role in the party.