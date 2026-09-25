Punjab: MP Sahney Announces Rs 51 Lakh For Skill Centre In Majitha

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday announced a Rs 51 lakh contribution to set up a Skill Development Centre in Majitha, Punjab, as part of his efforts to provide employable skills to young people and create alternatives to drug abuse.

Addressing the ongoing Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, Sahney said the fight against drugs must go beyond awareness campaigns and include opportunities for education, skill development, employment and rehabilitation.

“If we want to make Punjab truly Nasha Mukt, we have to give our youth a positive direction and meaningful opportunities. A young person with skills, a job and a sense of purpose is far better equipped to stay away from drugs. The Rs 51 lakh contribution for the Skill Centre in Majitha is a step in that direction,” he said.

He added that the proposed centre would focus on market-oriented vocational training to improve employment prospects and enable young people to earn a dignified livelihood.

“Our Nasha Mukt Yatra is not merely about asking our youth to stay away from drugs. It is about creating an ecosystem in which they have education, skills, employment and hope. We must replace the culture of drugs with a culture of opportunity, enterprise and self-confidence,” Sahney said.

Referring to the campaign, he stressed that society must work together to prevent young people from falling into addiction and help those already affected return to productive lives.

“Punjab's fight against drugs must be accompanied by a determined effort to create jobs, strengthen skills and empower its youth. Punjab has immense talent. Our responsibility is to ensure that this talent finds the right opportunities here, rather than allowing our youth to be trapped by addiction or hopelessness,” he added.