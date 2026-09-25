MP Revives Govt Bus Services After 21 Years, Targets 1,500 Buses In First Year

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government on Friday resumed government bus services after a gap of 21 years, with the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari calling for cleaner public transport and affordable fares as the state launched 351 buses across seven cities.

Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remotely flagged off the buses at BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal under the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva'.

The first phase includes 120 intercity and 231 intracity buses in seven cities, including Bhopal and Indore and Jabalpur.

The state government has set a target of expanding the fleet to 1,500 buses within the first year and connecting villages with cities.

Addressing the launch, Gadkari said five agendas had been formulated to reform public transport, with clean transport being the first priority.

"Five agendas have been formulated to improve public transport, and clean transport is our first priority. The transport sector accounts for around 40 per cent of the country's air pollution, and I accept my responsibility for this," he added.

Gadkari also directed officials to ensure improvements in the buses being introduced under the service and warned companies against failing to meet prescribed standards.

"There is still significant scope for improvement in these buses. The companies must make the necessary upgrades. Otherwise, I will deal with the concerned officials in the same strict manner as I deal with contractors," he said while addressing the programme.

He added that affordable fares were essential for making quality public transport accessible to poorer sections.

"The poor also deserve good facilities in AC buses. Their fares should be 30 per cent lower than those of diesel buses. This is my vision," Gadkari said.

The state government plans to extend bus connectivity to 75 per cent of gram panchayats, with services operating within cities, between different parts of the state and, wherever required, beyond Madhya Pradesh.

Before Gadkari, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the event, said the launch coincided with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary and the Seva Sankalp Maha Abhiyan.

"Today is a remarkable day. The convergence of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary with the Seva Sankalp Maha Abhiyan further strengthens our resolve towards public service," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the initiative was an important step towards fulfilling a commitment made in the state government's 2023 manifesto and providing convenient, safe and improved public transport.

Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said the revival of the service after 21 years would be a milestone for the state's transport sector and assured that the interests of private bus operators would not be affected.