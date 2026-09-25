'Employees With Children May Also Need Leave': Manager Puts Woman's Christmas Plans On Hold, Exchange Goes Viral

A female worker asked for a Christmas break, and her boss's response has started a debate at work about whether workers with young children should get special treatment or should everyone follow the same rules.

According to the New York Post, the argument started when a worker in the UK named Chloe asked for time off for the holiday from December 23 to December 27. She said she sent in her request in the middle of September because she thought that it would help her chances of getting the dates accepted.

But Sarah, her operations manager, told her that the company did not give out holiday leave based on "first come, first served." As later seen on the TikTok account Steady Culture, Sarah said in an email exchange that some employees with young children might also ask for time off over Christmas.

The manager told her, "We have some team members with young children who may also need time off over Christmas, so I need to make sure it's distributed fairly." She then told her that she wanted to wait until all of the employees had sent in their requests before making a final decision. Chloe didn't understand the answer.

“I requested the dates first, so I just wanted to check if having children means someone else's Christmas plans take priority over mine?" Chloe wrote.“I've already made plans with my family based on requesting early, so I'd really appreciate some clarity on this."

Sarah then disagreed with that view, saying she needed to look at a number of different situations, such as the timing of requests and the hiring needs of the company."Christmas is always a busy and hard time to manage," she said, adding that she had to think about the "overall needs of the team" to make sure the company didn't run out of staff.

Social Media Reacts

The discussion became more contentious when Sarah asked Chloe whether she was planning to travel during the holiday period. The latter questioned why that should matter, and said,“Why should someone having children make their Christmas more important than mine?"

People's opinions on the interaction have been split, and it has received a lot of attention online. While some said that having children at home during the Christmas season puts strain on parents, others countered that everyone finds significance in the holiday, whether or not they have children.

"Christmas 100 [percent] is more important for people with kids versus people without them," someone wrote.“Parents aren't being selfish for themselves – it's for their kids. Before I had kids, I volunteered to work every Xmas so parents woke up to seeing their kids' reactions to Santa," a user said.

Meanwhile, someone else commented,“Christmas is for everyone. Having kids doesn't give you priority. I think this should come under discrimination."