Blockchain Life Returns To Dubai On December 12, 2026

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)On December 1–2,will once again bring the global crypto industry together in Dubai: 15,000+ attendees from 130+ countries, 200+ speakers, and 200+ sponsors.







2 months to the biggest crypto event of the year. The countdown has begun.

Blockchain Life brings crypto industry leaders from around the world to Dubai, attracting founders and executives from key projects. The concentration of top industry players makes the forum one of the top destinations for high-value and effective networking.

Blockchain Life will kick off one of the biggest tech and business weeks of 2026, bringing together leading experts in Web3, digital finance, investment, AI, and future technologies in Dubai.



3 stages and 200+ high-profile speakers: founders and top executives of major projects, influential investors, representatives of Tier 1 funds, global experts, and legendary traders –the people shaping the future of the industry.

A major expo featuring 200+ sponsors: leading projects, top exchanges, mining companies, Web3 and AI teams, promising startups, as well as trading tournaments.

AI Future Forum 2026, a new track focused on emerging technologies : practical applications of artificial intelligence,the latest advances in robotics, and the convergence of AI with crypto and business. The forum will conclude with the legendary Afterparty at one of Dubai's top clubs, featuring a world-class headliner.

Major decisions. New trends. The biggest players. The next chapter of Web3, digital finance, and AI.

All of this – December 1–2 at Blockchain Life 2026 in Dubai.

Be where the global industry comes together to shape the future.

Tickets are on sale now. Get 10% off with promo code: ZEXPR10

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