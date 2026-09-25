MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CEM Heads to Muskoka for Final Capital Event of 2026 as 2027 Series Gets Underway

September 25, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Capital Event Management Ltd. ("CEM") is set to host its final Capital Event of 2026, bringing 48 companies and over 55 investors to Muskoka, Ontario, from September 25-27 at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa.

The Muskoka Capital Event will bring together companies from a diverse range of sectors and stages of development with active institutional investors, portfolio managers, investment advisors, family offices and high-net-worth investors from across North America.

At the centre of the weekend are CEM's pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings. Each investor will participate in 18, 20-minute meetings, facilitating 860+ meetings over the course of the event. The format is designed to condense weeks of traditional investor outreach into a focused weekend, giving companies direct access to relevant capital while providing investors with exposure to opportunities.

Following the meetings, investors will take part in the Investor Breakout Exchange, where they compare notes, discuss the opportunities that stood out, and identify the Top 5 Picks from the event. The results will be published through the Investor Breakout newsletter (investorbreakout ) following the weekend.

Muskoka closes out a milestone year for CEM. In July, the company hosted its 100th Capital Event in Kelowna, British Columbia, headlined by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Adam Currie, President of CEM, commented:

"2026 has been an important year for CEM, and Muskoka is a great way to bring it to a close. Reaching our 100th Capital Event was a major milestone, but what stands out most is the continued demand we're seeing from both companies and investors. We're carrying that momentum directly into 2027, and we're excited about what's ahead."

Registration is now open for CEM's 2027 Capital Event Series. Following record demand and early sellouts across the 2026 calendar, CEM has expanded capacity across all six events in 2027, making it the largest Capital Event Series the company has run.

The 2027 series will return to Nassau, Whistler, Scottsdale, Bermuda, Kelowna, and Muskoka, continuing CEM's premium, destination-based format.

Issuers and investors can apply for the 2027 Capital Event Series at cem/services/events/

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.

Contact

Adam Currie

President

604-360-4062

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Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.