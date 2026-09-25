Katy Perry Headlines Tonight's Azerbaijan Grand Prix Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The sounds of Formula 1 will give way to the beats of global pop music in Baku tonight, as international pop star Katy Perry takes the stage at Baku Crystal Hall.

The Grammy-nominated singer is set to perform some of her biggest hits, including "Roar", "Firework" and "Dark Horse", for thousands of Formula 1 fans gathered in the Azerbaijani capital.

Perry's concert is one of the most anticipated events on the entertainment programme marking the 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The show is expected to bring together thousands of fans and add a new wave of energy to the race weekend.

While Formula 1 action will keep fans engaged at the Baku City Circuit throughout the day, attention will shift to Baku Crystal Hall in the evening as Perry takes the stage.

During the day, Baku will be filled with the sound of F1 engines, while Katy Perry takes over the stage in the evening.